Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle softball continues hot streak with five straight wins since Oct. 6
Rifle High School Girls Softball has been unbeatable in October. The Bears have notched a five-game win streak since Oct. 6, beating Grand Junction, Montezuma-Cortez and Durango. Rifle, now with a 16-5 overall record, faces Pueblo County (15-8) in the first round of the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at...
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
I-70 reopens after semi fire near Glenwood Springs
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open after a semi fire.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sorting out the final destination of Glenwood Springs’ recyclables
Glenwood Springs is working to move to single-haul trash collection in 2023 to help divert recycled goods out of the landfill and into the local recycling system. Glenwood Springs City Council has not voted on single-haul trash, nor have they decided on the company they will go with. If they chose to go with single-stream recycling, it might change the recycling company used which would change contamination rates, what is accepted and also where the waste will be sent.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Updates and minor price increases at Glenwood Springs Airport
Glenwood Springs Airport will have changes both large and small going into next year. Hangar leasing prices are slated to increase in 2023, but not by too much, and changes will still need to be presented to the Glenwood Springs City Council and voted on. The biggest change will be...
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Wolves suspected in multiple livestock kills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating a possible wolf depredation incident on White River National Forest lands near Meeker.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Families of locals who served at Camp Hale during WWII hope to see it become a national monument
If longtime Steamboat Springs resident Nancy Kramer gets her wish, the sound of men singing “90 Pounds of Rucksack” in harmony will fill the air between Red Cliff and Leadville in the Eagle River Valley this Wednesday, Oct. 12. “I started to kind of conceptualize what I would...
Summit Daily News
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup
MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters:
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky needs to replaced. My parents were “I like Ike” true conservative Republicans. Their ashes would be turning over in the Colorado River if they could see what’s happened to the GOP today. Jankovsky represents what the Republican Party has devolved into: A MAGA politician who shows total fealty to neo-fascists like Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert. He doesn’t represent Garfield County.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
KJCT8
Country Jam 2023: Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson announced to headline the country music festival in Colorado
COLORADO, October 12, 2022 - A powerful country music lineup featuring headliners Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson was just released for the 31st year of the Country Jam Colorado music festival, producers of the event just announced. Country Jam Colorado will be held June 22-24 on the Country...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Election season political opinions abound
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioners hear from, lend further support to D.C. public-lands lobbyist
Garfield County commissioners say they stand behind a public-lands lobbyist, working on behalf of the county in Washington, D.C., after some recently questioned the cost to retain him. At the Oct. 3 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Carbondale resident Will Hodges asked if the commissioners intended to keep paying Robert...
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Heritage Center presents ‘Voices in the Dark’ fundraiser
There’s nothing spookier than walking through an old, creaky museum with the lights dimmed. Even spookier is seeing the museum’s figures come alive in the dark. Many interesting characters called Rifle home before automobiles lined every street corner. These figures come back from the dead to breathe fresh air during the museum’s “Voices in the Dark” Halloween fundraiser.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
July Glenwood Springs police standoff case continued; no preliminary hearing yet
The attempted murder case against a Glenwood Springs man accused of shooting his landlord and then firing at police officers during a July 14 standoff has been postponed to a new court date in December. Craig Allen Robbins, 44, was before 9th District Judge James Boyd in Garfield County District...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Sopris Elementary School students run to raise money at annual FUNdrun
Sopris Elementary School students took part in the annual FUNdrun fundraising event on Tuesday afternoon just outside of the school. As the school’s main fundraiser, the kids collected pledges for how many laps they successfully completed, which was tracked with a mark on their arm every time they crossed the starting line.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
GlenX Career Expo brings jobs to local student’s doorsteps
Encouraging his fellow classmates to explore what they could do for the rest of their lives is a big reason why Steven Hicks applauds an upcoming job exposition. “I know we have a lot less motivated people, so I think it’s good for them to see the options out there,” he said. “Because they won’t go searching for themselves.”
