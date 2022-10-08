ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle softball continues hot streak with five straight wins since Oct. 6

Rifle High School Girls Softball has been unbeatable in October. The Bears have notched a five-game win streak since Oct. 6, beating Grand Junction, Montezuma-Cortez and Durango. Rifle, now with a 16-5 overall record, faces Pueblo County (15-8) in the first round of the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sorting out the final destination of Glenwood Springs’ recyclables

Glenwood Springs is working to move to single-haul trash collection in 2023 to help divert recycled goods out of the landfill and into the local recycling system. Glenwood Springs City Council has not voted on single-haul trash, nor have they decided on the company they will go with. If they chose to go with single-stream recycling, it might change the recycling company used which would change contamination rates, what is accepted and also where the waste will be sent.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Updates and minor price increases at Glenwood Springs Airport

Glenwood Springs Airport will have changes both large and small going into next year. Hangar leasing prices are slated to increase in 2023, but not by too much, and changes will still need to be presented to the Glenwood Springs City Council and voted on. The biggest change will be...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
MACK, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters:

Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky needs to replaced. My parents were “I like Ike” true conservative Republicans. Their ashes would be turning over in the Colorado River if they could see what’s happened to the GOP today. Jankovsky represents what the Republican Party has devolved into: A MAGA politician who shows total fealty to neo-fascists like Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert. He doesn’t represent Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County commissioners hear from, lend further support to D.C. public-lands lobbyist

Garfield County commissioners say they stand behind a public-lands lobbyist, working on behalf of the county in Washington, D.C., after some recently questioned the cost to retain him. At the Oct. 3 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Carbondale resident Will Hodges asked if the commissioners intended to keep paying Robert...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle Heritage Center presents ‘Voices in the Dark’ fundraiser

There’s nothing spookier than walking through an old, creaky museum with the lights dimmed. Even spookier is seeing the museum’s figures come alive in the dark. Many interesting characters called Rifle home before automobiles lined every street corner. These figures come back from the dead to breathe fresh air during the museum’s “Voices in the Dark” Halloween fundraiser.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

GlenX Career Expo brings jobs to local student’s doorsteps

Encouraging his fellow classmates to explore what they could do for the rest of their lives is a big reason why Steven Hicks applauds an upcoming job exposition. “I know we have a lot less motivated people, so I think it’s good for them to see the options out there,” he said. “Because they won’t go searching for themselves.”
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

