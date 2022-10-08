Read full article on original website
'Just let us go to work:' Lobstermen call on Maine leaders to do more to fight regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are calling on state leaders to do more to fight federal regulations they say are hurting the industry. Lobstermen from all over the coast of Maine say the state needs to join their lawsuit against the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, whose fishing regulations are aimed at protecting Atlantic right whales.
Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat
A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
Study: Maine schools not doing enough to cover required Wabanaki studies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of...
Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher
(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
In-person absentee voting begins in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In-person absentee voting is now open in Portland. Voters can go to the city clerk's office now until November 3 at 7 p.m. to vote early, in-person absentee. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when it is open until...
Casco Bay High School teacher named Maine's 2023 Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine named Casco Bay High School teacher Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Bernstein teaches 9th grade humanities and social studies. “We are thrilled to announce Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Today...
Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Maine is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Federally, Americans have marked the day as Columbus Day, but it changed in Maine after a state law passed in 2019. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a way to honor the people already living in the country. The shared holiday has become a...
Mainers head to Florida to help recovery from Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Help is pouring in to assist people affected by Hurricane Ian from all over the country, including Maine. That includes Red Cross volunteer Ruth Latrhop, who is making her 24th trip to help people recover from disaster. "I am a Red Cross volunteer. I do damage assessment,”...
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
Maine athletes bring attention to mental health
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day, and many local athletes are hoping to bring more attention to mental health. Former Cony star football player Riley Geyer is now a quarterback at Norwich University, but a few years ago, Geyer had to battle his way back from a torn ACL and losing his senior season because of the pandemic. Rebounding from both hurdles was extremely difficult.
Mainer accused of driving over 120 MPH in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, New Hampshire (WGME) – A Mainer was arrested after police say they caught them driving over 120 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning. New Hampshire State Police say troopers spotted a BMW going 118 MPH on I-95 in North Hampton around 3 a.m. The car...
New homeless shelter opens in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness is open in Portland. The focus is to help people who might not be able to go to other area shelters. Elena's Way has enough space for 40 beds, with 24-hour access. It’s run by Preble Street, which says there's...
Wicked windy to wrap up the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A gorgeous Wednesday ahead of us with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. We’ll see afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low 70s further inland. Enjoy it, a powerful storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing impactful weather to Maine.
A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor
BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
Cost of heating oil skyrocketing, here's what you can do
PORTLAND (WGME) - Temperatures are dropping and prices are skyrocketing to keep your home warm this winter. “Heating oil right now is about $2 more then it was this time last year," said Scott Thistle of Maine Housing. Home heating oil is hovering around $5 a gallon in the Portland...
Mainers encouraged to help animal shelters in honor of Cassidy Charette
Tuesday marks the 8th anniversary of the tragic hayride crash that killed 17-year-old Cassidy Charette of Oakland. Cassidy was killed when a Jeep pulling a hayride trailer lost control and rolled over at the Haunted Gauntlet Hay Ride in Mechanic Falls on October 11, 2014. Mainers are encouraged to help...
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
Altercation leads to shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say an altercation in Portland led to shots being fired Monday night. Police responded to Washburn Avenue for a report of an altercation followed by the sound of gunshots. A vehicle spotted leaving the area was stopped and the occupants were detained, according to police.
Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
Maine woman accused of stealing more than $400K from Westbrook employer
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A woman is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer in Westbrook. According to the Bangor Daily News, the FBI says 39-year-old Kristan Crow deposited nearly 250 checks totaling more than $423,000 into her personal account. The checks were from her then employer Walsh Engineering...
