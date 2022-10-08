Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall.

They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare.

The organization said they strive to protect women’s rights. They are working to protect the safety and health of all people through non-violent protests.

After the march, they will gather at Saint John Neumann Church (966 W. Orchard St.) for a free box of fruits and vegetables and PPE necessities.

