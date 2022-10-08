Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday
No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
myklgr.com
Red Cross updates guidelines, making more people eligible to donate in SW MN
The American Red Cross has updated its guidelines, making more people eligible to donate. People who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France, and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease – related to mad cow disease – are now invited to give blood to help save lives.
myklgr.com
Three injured in Renville County collision Monday morning
Three people were injured in a Renville County collision Monday morning. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 10, at 6:58 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Roads 11 and 21, about three miles northeast of Renville.
myklgr.com
Three area women injured in Brown County collision Monday
Three southwestern Minnesota women were injured when their vehicles collided in Brown County Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 10, Samantha Ann Matter, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge eastbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Brown County Road 16, Matter’s Ford was rear-ended from an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven by Kya Maria Diaz, age 23, of Darfur.
myklgr.com
Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand
Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand, age 53 of Willmar formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully, while under hospice care after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Hanska dog breeder accused of tax fraud
A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
myklgr.com
Alpha D McNamara (Grannes)
The funeral service for Alpha McNamara, 93, of Rice, MN, will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Belview Cemetery. Alpha...
myklgr.com
Chronic impaired driver gets five years in prison after arrest in Olivia last year
In Olivia Tuesday, 40-year-old Craig Michael Van Dam of Apple Valley was sentenced to 60 months in prison after being found guilty last month of First Degree Driving While Impaired. The judge denied a request for a downward departure in his sentence. On July 22nd 2021, Olivia police stopped Van...
