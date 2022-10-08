Read full article on original website
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
The Capitol riot was a family affair for the Trump-loving Munns — and now so are the punishments
In early January 2021, the Munn family hitched their camper to the back of a pickup truck, loaded it, and set out from their hometown of Borger, Texas, for a trip back east. The family outing was to be less vacation and more of a field trip, focusing on civics. Former President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington DC to protest the results of what he deemed a stolen election, and the Munns counted themselves among his loyal followers. With dreams of an alternate reality guiding them — one in which Mr Trump retained power and the Democrats...
