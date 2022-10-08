Read full article on original website
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida's candidates for governor are set to go head-to-head on some of the top issues that are on voters' minds. Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist have agreed on a date for a debate. The candidates will meet for a...
WPTV
Documents suggest Florida went outside own guidelines to transport migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — Nearly a month after we submitted public records requests for any and all documented material pertaining to Florida's controversial migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard last month, the governor's public records office and Florida's Department of Transportation (FDOT) made dozens of records public. The records, which...
WPTV
'We lost our hotel completely': Fort Myers Beach business owner explains what’s next for island community
Residents and business owners are once again able to return to Fort Myers Beach after first responders briefly shut the island down for rescue and recovery efforts. “We lost our hotel completely. We lost our beach house. I mean there's nothing left. Nothing,” said Scott Safford, a resident and business owner on Fort Myers Beach. He owns a hotel and a beach house.
WPTV
Humid night with a stray shower
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated morning coastal showers followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Thursday, highs in the upper 80s with PM showers and storms as a front starts to push into Florida. Friday, wet weather to start the...
WPTV
Blind pilot flying from Arizona to Washington, DC
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Twenty-one-year-old Kaiya Armstrong is on her way to Washington, D.C. Armstrong lost her sight when she was 14 years old. She spent months learning to fly a plane so she could make the cross-country trip. “There’s so many people out there that don’t realize that...
