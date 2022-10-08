ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

'We lost our hotel completely': Fort Myers Beach business owner explains what’s next for island community

Residents and business owners are once again able to return to Fort Myers Beach after first responders briefly shut the island down for rescue and recovery efforts. “We lost our hotel completely. We lost our beach house. I mean there's nothing left. Nothing,” said Scott Safford, a resident and business owner on Fort Myers Beach. He owns a hotel and a beach house.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WPTV

Humid night with a stray shower

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated morning coastal showers followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Thursday, highs in the upper 80s with PM showers and storms as a front starts to push into Florida. Friday, wet weather to start the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WPTV

Blind pilot flying from Arizona to Washington, DC

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Twenty-one-year-old Kaiya Armstrong is on her way to Washington, D.C. Armstrong lost her sight when she was 14 years old. She spent months learning to fly a plane so she could make the cross-country trip. “There’s so many people out there that don’t realize that...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy