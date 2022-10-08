ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
County
Vigo County, IN
Journal Review

Serve & Protect: MCSO Sgt. Rodney Jenkins

At the young age of 19 Rodney Jenkins was not only the youngest, but was most likely the first full-time male dispatcher to work at the communications center. “I guess I always knew from a young age that I wanted to work in law enforcement,” he said. When Jenkins...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Letter to the Vigo County Clerk

Vigo County Republican Chairman requests removal of election board member, effective immediately. Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday - News 10 learned a Vigo County Election Board member had been removed, effective immediately. Here are the details:
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41.  The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ack Ack#Ne Veterans Memorial Park#Navy#Duke Energy
WTWO/WAWV

Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Gas shoots back up to over $4 per gallon

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas has shot back up over four bucks per gallon. In Indiana, prices saw a 22-cent increase in a week. That makes prices 41 cents higher now than they were this time last month. In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $4.22...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
freedom929.com

UPCOMING AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK

(VINCENNES) The Indiana Military Museum on 6th Street in Vincennes will recognize Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day this coming Saturday with activities running from 9:00 to 4:00 Illinois time, with the gates opening at 8:00. There will be free outdoor events, living history exhibits, a battle scenario, re-enactor demonstrations, food vendors, and Huey helicopter rides. All are invited. Go to IndianaMilitaryMuseum.org for more details.
OLNEY, IL
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
NEWMAN, IL
WIBC.com

Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son

BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust

On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Police Arrest Washington Man

Petersburg Police say a sting operation to find child predators online resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Washington man. Police Officers deploy decoys acting as young children on social media sites and they say Jeffrey Allen contacted one of these decoys online. Police say after having a sexually explicit...
PETERSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy