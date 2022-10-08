Marion County High School Football: Schools Score Big Wins in Packed Week Of Games

Week 7 brought a lot of action to Marion County. The previous week was thrown out of wack as Hurricane Ian made landfall, giving us rare week doubleheaders in football. North Marion, Trinity Catholic, and Dunnellon took the field twice, turning quick turnarounds into wins.

Rivals took to the field, with one team making recent history. Another went undefeated with a pair of big time wins. It wasn’t all smooth, as several teams fell after their layoff.

It’s time to stop teasing you. Here are the results from week 7.

Gainesville Eastside 14, North Marion 6

Gainesville Eastside (4-1) gave North Marion (5-2) its second loss in as many weeks. The Colts' two-game home stint was far from what they were expecting. It broke their four-game win streak and gave North Marion its first district loss.

Before the Colts’ two losses, they averaged 35 points a game. During the slide, they scored a combined 13 points.

North Marion 18, Vanguard 17

Williston 63, Lake Weir 6

It’s still tough sledding for the Hurricanes (0-6). The Williston (6-0) game marks their sixth loss of the season. Yet there is room for a look on the bright side for this young team. The touchdown scored in the fourth quarter was the first points they’ve scored since Week 2.

Trinity Catholic 56, St. Joseph 0

The Celtics (4-2) celebrated homecoming with a devastating win over St. Joseph (1-4). They racked up eight touchdowns and 344 yards.

Trinity Catholic spread the ball around, with nine players catching a pass and five carrying the ball. Deshawn Shelton, Sean Thornton, Mekai Griffin all caught touchdowns. Beau Beard and Jamarkus Starks made routine appearances in the end zone. Sophomore Gerald Lawton III scored on a 50-yard punt return.

Trinity Catholic 49, Calvary Christian 46

Trinity Catholic got into an offensive shootout at home. Both teams answered the others' offensive call.

The Celtics were tied going into the second quarter. That’s where Trinity Catholic separated from the Warriors (4-2) by a slim margin. Each team would slow down in the second half as they got a feel for the other. Trinity Catholic’s consistency won out in the end, picking up a touchdown in the last two quarters.

Dunnellon 38, Hernando 6

The Tigers (4-2) racked up 442 total yards of offense in their win over Hernando (1-6). It started a winning streak they’d keep alive on Friday night.

The Tigers had 248 yards on the ground with Lacodrick Turner leading the way with 75 yards on two carries. He ripped one run down the field for 60 yards. Dylan Donahoe broke through for two touchdowns. Amari Francois, Chris Henry and freshman quarterback Dylan Curry joined him in the end zone.

Curry had an efficient night throwing the ball. He completed 8 of his 11 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Dunnellon 18, Belleview 0

Countryside Christian 53, Ocala Christian 26

The Crusaders(2-5) fell to the undefeated Minutemen(3-0). Ocala Christian may be young but they’re a competitive bunch.

This game showed the talent in the backfield. Jose Gomez DaVilla and Cian Bloom each scored twice. DaVilla totaled 143 yards on the ground while completing a pair of two-point conversions.

Forest 34, Leesburg 22

Forest (2-3) earned its second win of the season as the Wildcats’ high-powered offense outlasted Leesburg(2-5) in a shootout.

Junior quarterback Vimel Poole Jr., threw touchdowns to three different receivers: Tramar Cave, AJ Adams and Dee Sancho. Poole and Suge Hope reached the end zone on the ground.

The Wildcats have one of the most explosive offenses in the county. Racking up 376 yards of offense is on par with their 350-yard average.

Westport 49, Citrus 0

The Wolfpack dominated on the road. Westport (4-2) has won games with its defense, but all phases of the game were clicking Friday night. By the end of the first quarter, Westport had a 14-0 lead.

It didn’t get much better for Citrus as the defense and special teams pushed the lead to 28-0 by halftime. The Hurricanes didn’t score their first offensive touchdown until the third quarter.

Things didn’t get prettier for Citrus (1-6) in the final quarter as the Wolfpack scored two more times.

All four of Westport's wins have come via shutouts.