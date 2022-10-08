An October surprise, a young filmmaker and DASO on the border

This week, we covered all kinds of stories.

I've always said that when you wake up as a reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News , you never know what the day will bring. That was certainly the case for our reporters this week.

As editors, Lucas Peerman and I are also frequently surprised by daily pitches from reporters.

October surprise: Las Cruces Democrat hit with fundraising allegations ahead of election

Southern New Mexico's former congresswoman and her husband, a state lawmaker seeking reelection on Nov. 8, were both hit with accusations of improper fundraising by Republicans this week , although the evidence made publicly available is scant.

The allegations erupted in the final month of Las Cruces Democrat Nathan Small's run for a fourth term in the state legislature.

Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat who represented New Mexico's 2nd congressional district for a single term and currently serves as an undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was the subject of a Sept. 30 complaint from U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Torres Small's successor in Congress, Republican Yvette Herrell, also sits on the oversight committee.

Whether these allegations will be substantiated remains unclear and may not even be made public after the investigation is concluded.

Our investigative and enterprise reporter, Algernon D'Ammasa , has been following this story. Algernon said:

October is a tense month for anyone running for office, and for those of us who cover elections as well. It tends to be a month of surprise revelations, shall we say, shortly before Election Day. This presents journalists with a series of ethical questions about when and how to report on allegations, whether it's a fact-check piece (like our recent report on a false allegation leveled at congressional candidate Gabe Vasquez) or a story, like this, that involves allegations without even enough evidence to run a fact-check.

Young Las Cruces filmmaker premieres feature-length movie

The catalog of feature-length films created in the Las Cruces area grew this past week with the release of “Abnormality,” created by one of the city’s youngest filmmakers .

Xzavier Estrada, 18, wrote and directed “Abnormality,” a 90-minute movie inspired by the Netflix documentary, “American Murder: The Family Next Door.” The documentary takes a look at the murder of a Colorado man’s pregnant wife and two young children.

Estrada’s film is a work of fiction where he reimagined the story and extended it to see what might have happened if this person was released from prison. He explained that he enjoys taking true stories from books or documentaries and putting his own twist on them by recreating the situation in a fictional setting.

“I wanted to really explain more about what happened with that story but in our own way, because we're not saying it's based off of the story, it's inspired by it,” Estrada said.

Our trending reporter, Leah Romero , spoke with the young filmmaker at last week's premiere:

I got the chance to watch the premiere of "Abnormality" last weekend — a feature-length film created by an 18-year-old Las Crucen. Xzavier Estrada is a recent high school grad and this is his second film.

Family, friends and supporters of his and the other teens involved in the production of the film gathered at the Rio Grande Theatre to be the first group to watch the film. Estrada told me that he enjoys creating films based on or influenced by true stories or documentaries. His passion for film goes back to his elementary days.

I've covered several film premieres since taking over the trending beat and they're always so fun to attend. There's a lot of talent and vulnerability in showing work like this and you could feel everyone's excitement — particularly that of the young filmmakers.

The border and the county: Here's where the DASO candidates stand on border policing and county politics

County politics and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office's role in border policing are two of the most significant issues this year as voters consider who should be the next sheriff.

The race pits the incumbent, Sheriff Kim Stewart of Las Cruces (D) against former U.S. Marshall Captain Byron Hollister of Las Cruces (R). Stewart, who's held the seat since 2018 and bested a former New Mexico State Police Captain in the Democratic primary, garnered the most votes in the primary last March. Hollister earned the second-highest vote count, setting up a competitive race in November.

But a lot has changed since March.

Justin Garcia , who covers public safety for the Sun-News , has been following this race. He decided that it needed three stories to capture the breadth of the issues. Here's why:

On the day-to-day, it's easy to get lost in the grind of daily journalism. Often, people might ask me about a story I wrote a week ago, hoping to hear an update or garner more insight into the story. It often disappoints them to learn that I'll have little to no memory of the story. The information was ripped out of my brain and placed onto the page, never to return. But every once in a while, I try to smell the roses.

It's cool, also, to think about my contribution to New Mexico's history. If you grew up in New Mexico, you know how much Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett matter as myths. My grandparents dragged me to dozens of museum exhibits certifying the myth while primary school teachers tried to impress the importance of knowing its details. The regulators, John Tunstall, Sherriff Murphey, I know them all. We've turned those people and what they lived through into myths, a normal human reaction to the chaos of existence, and my job as a journalist is to tell you what's real.

But I can't help but wonder if one day my articles will be used to prove or disprove some future myth-making effort.

Political pow-wows set upon Las Cruces and Mesilla

Ted Cruz came to town to stump for Republican candidate for New Mexico's Second Congressional District, Yvette Herrell . Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin came to Mesilla to stump for Republican Mark Ronchetti as New Mexico's next governor.

Whether these appearances will be able to move the needle remains to be seen. But it's clear that the national Republican party is dedicating resources to New Mexico, which is viewed as a swing state.

Our reporter Algernon D'Ammassa was at both events. He said:

Republicans are investing in New Mexico in this midterm election: They're sending money and political headliners to turn out the vote, keep southern New Mexico's congressional seat in GOP hands and maybe even score an upset in Santa Fe by unseating Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Those headliners are getting something out of it, too. Sen. Ted Cruz stumped for Rep. Yvette Herrell as part of a nationwide tour burnishing his own profile ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid or other prospects. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made two appearances with gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Albuquerque and Mesilla, riling up supporters and also introducing himself as a rising star in the GOP. (Youngkin is rumored to be eyeing federal office, perhaps a Senate run and/or a future presidential bid of his own.)

These may be the only times these candidates mix and mingle with voters in our area. Cruz and Herrell took a few questions from local reporters. Ronchetti did not. These are not events that offer much in the way of policy substance but they do include signals as to how these aspiring public servants are presenting themselves to voters. Our job is to report on these visits, who got invited, and how the event was structured, independently and honestly.

Lauren Camp replaces Levi Romeo as New Mexico's Poet Laureate

New Mexico has named a new poet laureate. And she hopes to hit the ground running.

Lauren Camp assumed the role as the state's poet laureate on Sept. 1 , becoming the second laureate in state history. She replaces the state's inaugural poet laureate, Levi Romero, who served since January 2019. The poet laureate program is coordinated through New Mexico Arts and the New Mexico State Library, divisions of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

“I am humbled and grateful to serve as New Mexico’s second Poet Laureate,” Camp said. “I fell in love with New Mexico 28 years ago when I first entered the state, and I put down roots immediately. Thanks to New Mexico I have blossomed into my creative expression — first in visual art and then in poetry. But here I have also learned that my creative abilities grow best when I work to supply others with enthusiasm and tools to amplify theirs.”

Last week, I spoke to Lauren and Levi about the role of New Mexico's Poet Laureate for The Reporter's Notebook Podcast . We hope you'll give it a listen .

On behalf of all of us at the Las Cruces Sun-News , thank you for taking the time to read this week's newsletter.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: An October surprise, a young filmmaker and DASO on the border