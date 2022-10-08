ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Prep football roundup: Sheldon with a statement win against South Medford

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JET93_0iRYfZ6G00

Sheldon was expecting to be challenged for the first time in weeks when it took on No. 5 South Medford Friday night.

Instead, it was just another one-sided win for the Irish.

Sheldon dominated the visiting Panthers in a 49-0 victory as the Irish improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Class 6A Special District 1.

Quarterback Brock Thomas threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

He connected with Isaac Peters on a 65-yard pass during the game’s opening drive, then found Luke Leighton on a 10-yard scoring throw and added a 6-yard TD run as the Irish jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Leighton also had a 32-yard TD catch and Cade Welch scored on a 20-yard reception.

The Irish defense recorded their fourth shutout of the season and third in the last four games. Sheldon has allowed just 37 points this season, including just six in the last four games.

Leighton, Nikko Klemm and Mana Tuioti had interceptions on Friday. Defensive end Teitum Tuioti had six tackles, including three for a loss of yards, and Josh Merriman and Mana Tuioti each made two tackles for a loss of yards.

Thurston 24, Eagle Point 14: Quarterback Noah Blair threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts (4-2, 4-0) scored 17-straight points in the second half to pull away for the Class 5A Special District 2 road victory Thursday night. The Eagles (4-2, 3-1) tied the score 7-7 with a touchdown at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter, but Thurston followed with a 33-yard field in the third quarter by Connor Nevin, a 2-yard TD run by Vaun Halstead in the fourth, and then a 22-yard pass from Blair to Luke Newell with 5:44 to play to put the Colts up 24-7. Blair also had a 25-yard TD pass to Walker Bonar in the first quarter and Thurston took that 7-0 lead into halftime.

Springfield 31, Churchill 14: Quarterback Caeleb Kasperek threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Millers (4-2, 3-1) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to snap the visiting Lancers (2-4, 2-2) two-game win streak. Running back Connor Dye also had a rushing TD and a receiving TD, as well as two of Springfield’s six sacks on defense. Jackson Babbitt also caught a touchdown pass, and Lao Medoza-Beltran connected on a 35-yard field goal. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime before the Millers pulled away for a victory that put them in a tie with Eagle Point for second place in the Class 5A Special District 2 standings.

Willamette 18, Crater 13: Quarterback Ryan Prescott completed 12-of-18 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines (3-3, 2-2) held on for the Class 5A Special District 2 win at home against the visiting Comets (2-4, 1-3). Running back Waylen Alexander also had 98 yards and a touchdown for Willamette, and wide receiver Myles Brooks had four catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Marist 49, Cottage Grove 13: Drew Prickel and Parker Nelson each ran for two touchdowns to pace the Sky-Em League-leading Spartans (5-1, 3-0) to their third straight dominant win. Prickel ran for a team-high 109 yards and Nelson rushed for 38. Receiver AJ Sargent scored on a pass from quarterback Jackson Gibeau. Colby Malpass and James Harvey had interceptions for Marist, which has won its last three games by an average of 31 points.

Lowell 42, Monroe 6: The Devils (6-0, 4-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Class 2A Special District 2 standings with an impressive win at home against the Dragons (4-2, 3-1). Running back JaMar Thurman had 259 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for Lowell, increasing his season totals to 1,120 yards and 16 TDs. Linebacker Lehi Zylstra had 17 tackles to lead a standout night defensively for the Devils, who held Monroe’s star running back Nate Young to 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Young went into the game averaging 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns per game. Manny Smith led the Dragons with 86 yards rushing, and Braiden Ellis had 61 yards receiving.

Other results

North Eugene 62, South Eugene 3; Junction City 59, Sweet Home 34; Marshfield 45, Ashland 8; Stayton 54, North Bend 14; Siuslaw 38, Elmira 21; Sisters 26, Creswell 21; La Pine 44, Pleasant Hill 6; Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14; Triangle Lake 70, McKenzie 0.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Grants Pass, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sutherlin High School football team will have a game with North Valley High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GRANTS PASS, OR
FanSided

Oregon football: UCLA game could bring ESPN College GameDay to Eugene

Oregon football is getting set for a visit from the UCLA Bruins in a few weeks, and that game could draw ESPN College GameDay to Autzen Stadium. While the game between UCLA and Oregon is several weeks away, it is clear that there are currently going to be three teams looking to the Pac-12 Championship. Several of the contending teams now have conference losses, including both Washington State (to Oregon), and Washington (to Arizona State.) Utah, a team ranked ahead of the Ducks lost to the hands of now-undefeated UCLA on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
ASHLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Medford, OR
Medford, OR
Football
City
Springfield, OR
City
Stayton, OR
City
Monroe, OR
Eugene, OR
Football
City
Lowell, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Springfield, OR
Football
Medford, OR
Education
City
Thurston, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Springfield, OR
Sports
City
Elmira, OR
City
Creswell, OR
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Medford, OR
Sports
Springfield, OR
Education
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Irish#Eagle Point
polkio.com

4.4 Earthquake Felt from Eugene to Vancouver

A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake originated nine miles southeast of Lacome, near Green Peter Lake. The quake could be felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington. According to the USGS, the earthquake started at 5:52 a.m.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KDRV

Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
OREGON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'

NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
KTVL

Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket

MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
MEDFORD, OR
krcrtv.com

Medford police kill bear near school

MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive

MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 7

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy