Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
A Smithtown woman has been arrested and accused of trademark counterfeiting in Plainview. Detectives say an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted in April 2021 at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. Officials say they determined Lindsay Castelli, 31, was...
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
Police: 3 shootings in, around Long Branch not random; Friday night's homecoming game moved
A series of shootings in and around Long Branch has forced the postponement and cancellations of after-school activities.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
East Tremont hair salon owner diagnosed with cancer credits community's support for her comeback
Sedonia Bonnie Croom was welcomed back after she endured treatment and support from all of her clients.
Mayor Adams signs new Times Square concealed carry law Tuesday
The signings come just one day after the attorney general's office filed a request for a federal court to allow the state to ban guns in public places, including "gun-free zones" like Times Square.
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
Funeral held for East Northport father killed during Marist College family weekend
A funeral Mass was held for Paul Kutz at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport.
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
Norwalk police deem attack on LGBTQ+ bar owner isolated, non-bias incident
Norwalk police have issued a statement regarding claims they have not acted fast enough following the attack on the owner of one of the city's only LGBTQ+ bars.
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Police: DOE employee shot in head on Utica Avenue; in critical condition
A 19-year-old employee of the city's Department of Education was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
MTA: LIRR service restored between Central Islip, Ronkonkoma after person hit by train
The Long Island Rail Road has restored service between Central Islip and Ronkonkoma after the MTA says a person was hit by a train.
Latimer: Shooting on Bee-Line bus may be gang-related
Westchester County Executive George Latimer says investigators believe a shooting last week on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers was gang-related.
Hunt for killer after 17-year-old girl fatally shot Monday night
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Brooklyn Monday, and as of right now police have no leads on her killer.
3 new trustees elected to Smithtown Library Board months after controversial Pride display ban
The winners in Tuesday's election are Annette Galarza, Mildred Bernstein and Howard Knispel.
