News 12

Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million

A Smithtown woman has been arrested and accused of trademark counterfeiting in Plainview. Detectives say an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted in April 2021 at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. Officials say they determined Lindsay Castelli, 31, was...
