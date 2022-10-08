ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police are trying to identify this man in homicide case

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to solve a downtown homicide and need the public's help to identify a man they believe to be key in the case. They have not called the man a suspect -- just a person of interest. Two people who were shot were dropped...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.  The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Violent Crime#Marta Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer

DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash

ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

13-year-old hurt in overnight drive-by shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a suspect they say shot a 13-year-old in a drive-by overnight in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating Monday's incident by Ezra Church Drive. They said a shooter likely got out of the car and shot into a house where several adults were.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy