Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Acworth's Creative Scarecrow Displays Get Lots of Looks While Also Driving More Downtown VisitsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic DowntownDeanLandWoodstock, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
11Alive
Atlanta Police are trying to identify this man in homicide case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to solve a downtown homicide and need the public's help to identify a man they believe to be key in the case. They have not called the man a suspect -- just a person of interest. Two people who were shot were dropped...
WXIA 11 Alive
Carjacking turned shooting at busy downtown Atlanta intersection, police say
It happened at Ted Turner Drive. Atlanta Police say this incident started as a carjacking.
Deputies find body tied up with duct tape, 3 people arrested in Lithia Springs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to a body found tied up with tape in a Lithia Springs home, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2756 East County Line Rd concerning a possible homicide on Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
58-year-old man killed while crossing South Marietta Parkway in crosswalk, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is dead after trying to cross a busy road in Marietta Tuesday night. Marietta Police Department traffic investigators said Benancio Lasarte was crossing South Marietta Parkway in a crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Murano. Crash investigators learned a 64-year-old man was behind the wheel.
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts
The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery. The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies from injuries after shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man shot at a southwest Atlanta laundromat died from his injuries, police said Tuesday....
Actress Honi Jones Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Actress Honi Jones has been sued by the family of a man she allegedly killed driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. The crash happened near North Avenue. According to the [..]
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
Pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
WXIA 11 Alive
Dekalb County pastor's wife died Tuesday after stray bullet struck her while asleep
Lashunda Ellison was shot last Wednesday in Decatur. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer
DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
fox5atlanta.com
Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash
ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
13-year-old hurt in overnight drive-by shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a suspect they say shot a 13-year-old in a drive-by overnight in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating Monday's incident by Ezra Church Drive. They said a shooter likely got out of the car and shot into a house where several adults were.
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Drive-by shooting in Atlanta neighborhood leaves teen injured
ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting caught in the line of fire during a drive-by shooting overnight, police say. This all happened on Ezra Church Road in northwest Atlanta. Police add that the shooter potentially got out of the car and shot into a...
Comedians sue Clayton County police over stops at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two comedians filed a lawsuit against Clayton County for its police’s “racial profiling and coercive stops” during stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference Tuesday where Eric André and Clayton English announced the lawsuit that...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 6