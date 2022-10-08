The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery. The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO