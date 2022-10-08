Texas alum Kevin Durant takes aim at Brent Venables in the midst of Red River Showdown blowout

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It’s raining and pouring and downright storming in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted the Red River Showdown this season vs. Texas and the Longhorns are absolutely dominating Oklahoma in front of their home crowd. With quarterback Quinn Ewers returning, the Texas offense went to work against a porous OU defense, racking up 28 points to Oklahoma’s zero in the first half.

The second half didn’t start out any better, with the Longhorns adding another touchdown to make it 35-0. Which prompted quite a diss from former Texas legend Kevin Durant. The Easy Money Sniper claimed another victim on Twitter with this quip:

“Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it.”

The Venables era is not off to a good start. The Sooners already had two losses on the year entering this game, having lost both of their Big 12 games. And with Texas kicking their rear end, the Sooners are about to fall to 0-3 in the league. Whew, that’s rough.

Meanwhile, Texas continues to look awesome with Quinn Ewers in the lineup. He already had three passing touchdowns and over 200 yards early in the third when Durant started gloating on social media.

Texas fans are aware that Ewers was injured for several weeks, and the Longhorn offense just didn’t operate at the same level with him out. In fact, the game he left in — Week 2 vs. current No. 1 Alabama — totally flipped once he left. Somehow, Texas stayed in the game and nearly wound up winning the game regardless of Ewers’ absence, and only lost by one point.

The next week, the Longhorns went on the road and lost to Texas Tech in overtime. So, it’s safe to say that Texas could very well be undefeated if they had their starting quarterback healthy all season long. Perhaps with Ewers back in the lineup, they’ll surge down the stretch of the season.