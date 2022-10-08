Dabo Swinney: DJ Uiagalelei is putting his heart and soul into everything he's doing

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been a long time coming, but No. 5 Clemson is finally clicking with DJ Uiagalelei under center.

Undefeated through five games, the Uiagalelei has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. With over 1,200 passing yards and an 11-1 touchdown-to-interception ration thus far, the Clemson star has showcased his improved ability to rush the football this season.

“He’s gotten a lot better. That was one of the areas that he improved. … He’s just got good poise and good command, and then so confident running the football now,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. “It just makes everything else go for us. He spreads the ball around, making good decisions in the run game, making good decisions for our protection scheme. So I’m really proud of him, but the biggest thing is that he just puts his heart and soul into everything he’s doing.”

To put it into perspective, Uiagalelei’s combined stat line from wins against Wake Forest and North Carolina State has seen him complete 47-of-71 (66.2 percent) his passing attempts for 580 yards, 125 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. He has not turned the ball over in either game.

On the season, Uiagalelei ranks second on the team with 242 rushing yards on 55 attempts (4.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. His newly-found dual threat ability allows Swinney to be more versatile in his play calling, which has turned the Tigers into one of the most exciting offenses to watch in the ACC this season.

“He’s been our leader. He’s one of the most respected kids we’ve had around here,” Swinney said. “These guys love him. He’s so confident running the football and he makes everything else go for us. He makes good decisions. He’s putting his heart and soul into everything he’s doing.”

Clemson will look to improve to 6-0 on the season Saturday night on the road against Boston College. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET live on ABC.