Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Cuyahoga County settles with family of 1-year-old died in foster care
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Council voted tonight to settle with the family of 1-year-old Mandisa Sizemore, who choked to death while she was in foster care. The county agreed to pay the estate $1 million dollars in the settlement. In June 2020, the parents of 1-year-old Mandisa Sizemore...
Elyria plasma center offers flu vaccine voucher with donation
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria plasma center is offering influenza vaccine vouchers to those who donate. It’s an important program for people who’ve lost loved ones to a plasma shortage, including Aaliyah Hochgesang whose grandpa passed away from hemophilia. That’s why she’s donating Wednesday at the CSL...
Garfield Heights teachers, administrators met with federal mediator for more than 7 hours
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association (GHTA) and Garfield Heights City Schools officials met with a federal mediator for more than seven hours Tuesday. Jim Crooks with Garfield Heights City Schools said the “productive session” resulted in a tentative agreement on “several important issues”; including,...
Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department. This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.
University Hospital to lay off more than 100 administrative employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced they are laying off more than 100 employees and eliminating over 300 unfilled administrative jobs due to an economic downturn that has the hospital experiencing a net operating loss of $184.6 million in the first eight months of 2022. University Hospital released the...
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
COVID-19 booster approved for kids 5 and up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five have been approved by the FDA, paving the way for more of the population to get access to additional protection against the coronavirus. Additional booster shots have been released over the last few months, with newer...
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas. Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
‘We’re being hit hard’: Cleveland mother looks for hope after losing 3 sons since 2016
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother shared her story after losing three sons just years apart. She wants other mothers to know they’re not alone. “I was blessed with seven children, today I have four. I had five boys and two girls, now I have two boys.”. Rosalind...
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
‘Bittersweet’: Zagara’s Marketplace in Cleveland Heights sold
A grocery store that's been a fixture in Greater Cleveland for more than 80 years will soon be under new ownership. Zagara's Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road has been acquired by Cleveland-based Dave's Market & Eatery, according to its website. The store is set to close on Friday, Oct. 21, and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
Cleveland City Council Bans Gay Conversion Therapy
Cleveland joins Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland Heights in outlawing archaic practice
