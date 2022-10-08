ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria plasma center offers flu vaccine voucher with donation

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria plasma center is offering influenza vaccine vouchers to those who donate. It’s an important program for people who’ve lost loved ones to a plasma shortage, including Aaliyah Hochgesang whose grandpa passed away from hemophilia. That’s why she’s donating Wednesday at the CSL...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights teachers, administrators met with federal mediator for more than 7 hours

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association (GHTA) and Garfield Heights City Schools officials met with a federal mediator for more than seven hours Tuesday. Jim Crooks with Garfield Heights City Schools said the “productive session” resulted in a tentative agreement on “several important issues”; including,...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department. This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

University Hospital to lay off more than 100 administrative employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced they are laying off more than 100 employees and eliminating over 300 unfilled administrative jobs due to an economic downturn that has the hospital experiencing a net operating loss of $184.6 million in the first eight months of 2022. University Hospital released the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 booster approved for kids 5 and up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five have been approved by the FDA, paving the way for more of the population to get access to additional protection against the coronavirus. Additional booster shots have been released over the last few months, with newer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Family of 22-month-old girl who died in foster care receives $1 million settlement from Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The family of a young girl who died more than two years ago while in foster care has reached a settlement with Cuyahoga County. County Council on Tuesday approved a $1 million payout to relatives of Mandisa Sizemore, who passed away in June of 2020 after apparently choking on a playing card at the home she was staying in. She had been in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, and though her death was officially ruled as being accidental, her parents claimed the county was negligent regarding "deplorable" conditions at the temporary address.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas. Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH

