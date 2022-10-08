Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC State welcomes former USC basketball 5-star Saniya Rivers ‘back home’ as transfer
N.C. State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore was about to hit the stage for a Greensboro speaking engagement this May when his phone rang. It was Saniya Rivers, the dynamic five-star guard he’d recruited so hard out of Wilmington’s Ashley High School only to see her choose coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina program instead.
The Post and Courier
Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair
12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
coladaily.com
Bass fishing tournament happening at Lake Murray this weekend
Bass catchers and fans of the sport have seemingly developed a strong affinity for Lake Murray. The waters at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity are filled with popular species, making it attractive for fishermen worldwide. With over 650 miles of shoreline and over 12 species of fish, including largemouth bass and striper, Lake Murray attracts many visitors for recreation and tourism along its shores.
thebluestockingpc.org
Met and Married: How Two PC Seniors Are Celebrating their Recent Engagement
Inside the Cornelson Center in Presbyterian College’s Neville Hall, a “Met and Married” wall is displayed for couples who met during their time on campus and later married. Now, this “Met and Married” wall will add a new couple to the list. PC senior Seth...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reviews his post-game dance moves, reveals brief rehearsal
After South Carolina’s 24-14 upset victory at Kentucky last weekend, Gamecocks coach Shame Beamer cranked that Soulja Boy and it became a viral sensation. It turns out the inspiration for those flashy moves to “Turn My Swag On” came from his kids. Beamer revealed to the SEC Network that his kids gave him some creative input about celebration dances if South Carolina pulled off the upset.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
coladaily.com
Richland Library welcomes fall entrepreneur-in-residence Starlitt Miller
Richland Library announced that serial entrepreneur Startlitt Miller is selected to be the next fall entrepreneur-in-residence. The Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program was created to remove barriers and level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs created to remove barriers and level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs. Based in Columbia, Miller has taken...
South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win
A ticket she purchased on her way to work turned out to be the lucky winner.
SEC Football: Mississippi State, South Carolina rise in Week 7 2022 power rankings
As we enter week seven of the 2022 SEC Football season, which teams rose and fell in our latest conference power rankings?. Mississippi State, South Carolina rise in SEC Football Week 7 power rankings. 14. Vanderbilt Commodores. Previous Ranking: 14. Remaining in the No. 14 spot, Vanderbilt dropped their second...
WLTX.com
New Greek restaurant --Ambrosia Taverna -- opens on Main Street in Columbia
A first look at the latest restaurant opening on Main Street. Ambrosia Taverna serves traditional Greek comfort food in an upscale environment.
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
holycitysinner.com
SC Works Trident Announces Series of October Hiring Events
SC Works Trident today announced a series of free hiring events that will take place throughout the month of October to connect jobseekers and employers throughout the tri-county region. The scheduled events are:. Virtual Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 12. In-Person Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lexington...
newberry.edu
Founder of Newberry College Nursing Program to be Honored by American Academy of Nursing
WASHINGTON — Dr. Betsy M. McDowell, professor emerita of nursing at Newberry College, will be inducted this month as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. The academy is one of the most influential and prestigious institutions in the field. The academy brings together the most accomplished leaders in nursing to advance health care. Those leaders, called fellows, earn their place in the organization through their extraordinary contributions in health policy, research, administration, practice and academia.
Newberry College names nursing and health science center
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced a major gift from Anne and Gordon Darby that will name the nursing and health science center in their honor. The college’s newest academic building is under construction at the corner of College and Evans streets. The Darby family is prominent in...
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer picks up national Coach of the Week honor for Week 6
Shane Beamer is being nationally recognized as the top coach for Week 6 of the college football season. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Monday that the South Carolina head football coach has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
The Post and Courier
Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
