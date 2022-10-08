ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair

12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bass fishing tournament happening at Lake Murray this weekend

Bass catchers and fans of the sport have seemingly developed a strong affinity for Lake Murray. The waters at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity are filled with popular species, making it attractive for fishermen worldwide. With over 650 miles of shoreline and over 12 species of fish, including largemouth bass and striper, Lake Murray attracts many visitors for recreation and tourism along its shores.
PROSPERITY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
Missouri State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer reviews his post-game dance moves, reveals brief rehearsal

After South Carolina’s 24-14 upset victory at Kentucky last weekend, Gamecocks coach Shame Beamer cranked that Soulja Boy and it became a viral sensation. It turns out the inspiration for those flashy moves to “Turn My Swag On” came from his kids. Beamer revealed to the SEC Network that his kids gave him some creative input about celebration dances if South Carolina pulled off the upset.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uofsc#Garnet#Sports Games#Linus College#Gamecocks#Athletics#Battle Of The Bands#The Root Doctors
coladaily.com

Richland Library welcomes fall entrepreneur-in-residence Starlitt Miller

Richland Library announced that serial entrepreneur Startlitt Miller is selected to be the next fall entrepreneur-in-residence. The Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program was created to remove barriers and level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs created to remove barriers and level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs. Based in Columbia, Miller has taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
holycitysinner.com

SC Works Trident Announces Series of October Hiring Events

SC Works Trident today announced a series of free hiring events that will take place throughout the month of October to connect jobseekers and employers throughout the tri-county region. The scheduled events are:. Virtual Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 12. In-Person Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
newberry.edu

Founder of Newberry College Nursing Program to be Honored by American Academy of Nursing

WASHINGTON — Dr. Betsy M. McDowell, professor emerita of nursing at Newberry College, will be inducted this month as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. The academy is one of the most influential and prestigious institutions in the field. The academy brings together the most accomplished leaders in nursing to advance health care. Those leaders, called fellows, earn their place in the organization through their extraordinary contributions in health policy, research, administration, practice and academia.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer picks up national Coach of the Week honor for Week 6

Shane Beamer is being nationally recognized as the top coach for Week 6 of the college football season. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Monday that the South Carolina head football coach has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy