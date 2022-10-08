ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Associated Press

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City. Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

