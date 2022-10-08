Jaydon Hill comes up big for Gators in first SEC start since 2020

Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill on his pick-six. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Welcome back to the SEC, Jaydon Hill. Starting for the first time since the 2020 season in a conference contest, the Florida cornerback had a career-best game Saturday.

Hill came up with his first career interceptions against Missouri, including a pick-six in the opening quarter. On third-and-6 from the Tigers 44, he stepped in front of Brady Cook’s pass and took it to the house for a 49-yard touchdown return to put the Gators up 10-0.

It was Hill’s first pick-six since his junior year of high school in 2017.

“It’s something that I’ll never forget about ever, for life,” he said. ”Honestly, it’s just a blessing. Words can’t even describe the feeling honestly. Just grateful for being here, you know? Being able to play.”

Hill snagged another huge turnover late in the third quarter. With Mizzou in the red zone trailing 17-10, he picked off Cook again at the 4-yard line on third down. UF scored on the ensuing drive to take a two-touchdown lead.

“That was just trusting, just reading my keys like coach [Corey] Raymond taught me,” Hill said of the second interception. “Just reading my progressions and getting to them, and then eyes back to the quarterback, ball.”

Hill is the first Florida defensive back with two interceptions and a pick-six in the same game since Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the 2018 Peach Bowl vs. Michigan. Saturday marked Hill’s first start in SEC play since Nov. 7, 2020 against Georgia.

Which turnover was more important to Hill, his pick-six or the red-zone interception?

“Honestly, the second one was bigger than the first because we literally held them to no points. They could have kicked three right after. Every takeaway is good but taking it away when they’re in the red zone is different because that’s points,” Hill said. “Anytime you can take away points is great for the team, you know what I’m saying? So, I was happy to set the offense back up for success with no points on the board.”

Hill was recognized by Florida coach Billy Napier in the locker room after the game.

“He was the first person we called out in front of the team to give out game balls and we give one to him today. What a story, right, if you really dig into what the young man has been through — the ACL in high school, the ACL here early in his career, then the LCL. The discipline to continue to rehab, the toughness to stay the course. He’s got passion about the game,” Napier said. “His character … the guy stayed the course. He was a difference-maker today.”

Jaydon Hill battles back from injury

Hill suffered a torn ACL in preseason camp last year and missed the entire 2021 season, earning a medical redshirt. He was non-contact in spring ball but then had a setback during the summer.

Hill was sidelined throughout fall training camp but made his 2022 debut last week, returning to the starting lineup against Eastern Washington.

“I think Jaydon has been very much a work in progress as he’s kind of made his return to play,” Napier said of Hill. “He’s done everything that he’s been asked to do. He’s worked extremely hard. And, you know, I think Jaydon is a guy I’ve got a ton of respect for.

“You talk about what he’s been through from an injury perspective. He had a knee in high school, had a knee here, had kind of a minor knee issue in the summertime, and then he’s been on that path to recovery.”

Hill appeared in all 12 games in 2020, recording five starts and finished the season with 14 tackles and seven pass breakups, which ranking second on the team. Last year, he was projected to be a full-time starter opposite Kaiir Elam prior to his injury.

“Jaydon was one of the better players that we had on our team in spring practice in my opinion,” Napier said. “I was very impressed with him as a player. It’s no surprise to me, you know. He showed pretty quickly here that he’s very capable.”

After coming up big for the Gators in his return to SEC play, Hill reflected after the game on his journey to get back on the field.

Saturday was his first time playing without a brace on his right knee since his injury.

“Y’all probably don’t even know but I was honestly supposed to wear a brace today,” Hill said. “This was my last week wearing it, but before the game I was just telling myself like, ‘I’m good.’ I went through pregame and I was moving around. They came up and brought it to the sideline and I’m just like, ‘I’m not wearing it.’

“Honestly, it was just a lot of hard work, a lot of late nights, early mornings, a lot of tears. It was a grind. And my teammates, they kept me up throughout it all. … All of my teammates came up full of joy (after the pick-six). Some of them got teary eyed and I’m like, ‘Man, come on. We good.’ I was happy for myself just seeing them be happy for me. It made me so happy inside.”