Top-100 cornerback Dijon Johnson, a top Gators target, sets commitment date

Top-100 cornerback Dijon Johnson. (Photo courtesy of Johnson)

One of Florida’s top targets regardless of position is nearing the recruiting finish line.

Dijon Johnson, an All-American cornerback from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton, is set to reveal his decision on Thursday, Oct. 13. That is according to the production company, DuWell TV, which announced the news on Instagram. Johnson reposted the announcement on his Instagram story as well.

A former Ohio State commit, Johnson ranks as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 98 prospect regardless of position. That is according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Since returning to Gainesville during the weekend of Friday Night Lights, all eyes have been on Billy Napier and the Gators. Miami, Alabama and USC are some additional schools that have been mentioned in recent months, but Florida is the only program Johnson has visited.

The 2023 prospect attended the matchups against Utah and Kentucky and is returning for next weekend’s LSU game as well. An official visit will likely take place in early December.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Gators are leading the way with odds of 74.8 percent.

“Gainesville, the place is electric. You got 90,000-plus fans and it’s a great academic school. Plus, it’s only two hours away from me. That’s a good factor for me. When you put all those things together, it’s like, dang, what other place could you be?” Johnson previously told Gators Online.

“Coach Raymond, he’s a GOAT,” Johnson added. “Being somebody that played the position and one of the best at what they do, that’s key.”

Oct. 13 is the day four-star safety Bryce Thornton is announcing his decision as well.

Florida and Alabama are the finalists for the Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton standout, but like with Johnson, the Gators are the major favorite heading into next week.

Scouting Report on Dijon Johnson

One of the more physically-imposing top cornerbacks in the 2023 cycle, measuring at 6-foot-1, 187 pounds with a wing-span over 6-foot-4. Pairs the high-end speed and length with good straight-line speed, running an electronically-timed 4.58 second 40-yard dash prior to his senior season.

A fluid mover with a smooth and coordinated back pedal. Has shown the ability to transition from his backpedal and flip his hips in downfield coverage. Shows some signs of being a risk-taker at the high school level, jumping passes.

Looks like a pure cornerback as opposed to some of the other big defensive backs in the cycle. Older for the class. — On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power

Stay tuned to Gators Online.