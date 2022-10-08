ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes

CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Guest opinion: Thank you, President Biden, for new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument

Kathy Chandler-Henry, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney, Josh Blanchard, Tamara Pogue, and Elisabeth Lawrence. As county commissioners from Summit and Eagle counties, we are incredibly excited about the new national monument featuring Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range. Our counties are at the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that make our state famous across the world. Their scenic beauty and endless adventures are treasures that are loved by millions of people. The designation of this new national monument will help us protect and enhance the area and its legacy.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rifle, CO
Lifestyle
Rifle, CO
Sports
City
Rifle, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Rock Climbing#Augusta National#Rock Climbers#Climber#Parks And Recreation#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Linus Camping#Simply Red
Vail Daily

Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Trail project gets $1 million state grant

ECO Trails, the Eagle County department responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the Eagle Valley Trail, was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Transportation Options Fund. “This grant is a great step in securing the roughly $38 million it’s...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

President Biden expected to designate Camp Hale as a national monument

President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. An administration official has confirmed the trip, according to the Los Angeles Times, though it is unclear which areas of the state the president will be visiting. The Los Angeles Times also reported that officials are working out the logistics of getting the president to Camp Hale, writing that “such a trip would likely require Biden to fly to Eagle County Regional Airport on Air Force One and then take Marine One to the site itself.”
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program

The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Vail Daily

Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023

Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process

Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle residents meet new chief of police finalist

Eagle community members gathered Monday at Town Hall on Broadway to enjoy snacks and meet Derrick Bos, a candidate for the town’s open chief of police position. Carrie Buhlman is acting as the town’s interim chief of police after Joey Staufer’s retirement earlier this year. However, a permanent replacement has yet to be selected by the town’s hiring committee.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley therapists help provide some hope to Ukrainians amid war

Locals from Eagle County have been helping Ukrainians in a variety of ways since Russia launched its invasion in February. Local veterans Tyler Schmidt and Greg Miller traveled to Ukraine in April to provide medical services and training. Schmidt returned a second time and was introduced to valley local Kelly Rohrig, who was also volunteering in the region.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A vote for transportation

As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Local police officers build relationships, one cup at a time

Local law enforcement officers mingled over macchiatos and matcha Wednesday in celebration of Coffee with a Cop Day. The Vail Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office participated in the worldwide community involvement event, which aims to help communities become acquainted with local police. According to the Coffee...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy