Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes
CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County
On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Guest opinion: Thank you, President Biden, for new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument
Kathy Chandler-Henry, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney, Josh Blanchard, Tamara Pogue, and Elisabeth Lawrence. As county commissioners from Summit and Eagle counties, we are incredibly excited about the new national monument featuring Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range. Our counties are at the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that make our state famous across the world. Their scenic beauty and endless adventures are treasures that are loved by millions of people. The designation of this new national monument will help us protect and enhance the area and its legacy.
LIVE Updates: President Biden visits Eagle County to designate national monument at Camp Hale
President Joe Biden is traveling to Eagle County on Wednesday after signing a proclamation establishing the administration’s first national monument at Camp Hale between Red Cliff and Leadville. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument is the product of more than a decade of work by Colorado leaders and stakeholders...
There are almost no homes available for $500,000 or less in Vail Valley real estate market
The lower and upper reaches of Eagle County’s real estate market don’t seem to share much. But this year, there are nearly as many sales of $5 million or more as there are sales of $500,000 or less. Through the end of August, there were 78 transactions of...
Locals ‘bear’ responsibility for wildlife ordinance violations
Oct. 11 marks the final day of Fat Bear Week 2022, as indicated by the popular Katmai National Park and Preserve voting bracket full of hungry Alaskan bears. In Colorado, local black bears are doing the same thing Alaskan bears are throughout Fat Bear Week — eating. Right on...
Gypsum skaters are hands-on in the community’s new skate park project
The town of Gypsum’s skate park is due for an upgrade. Fulfilling an effort spearheaded by local students, the town is bringing Grindline to the rescue. Grindline is a concrete skate park design and construction company dedicated to building skate facilities with hands-on community influence. To kick off the...
Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
Eagle Valley Trail project gets $1 million state grant
ECO Trails, the Eagle County department responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the Eagle Valley Trail, was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Transportation Options Fund. “This grant is a great step in securing the roughly $38 million it’s...
President Biden expected to designate Camp Hale as a national monument
President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. An administration official has confirmed the trip, according to the Los Angeles Times, though it is unclear which areas of the state the president will be visiting. The Los Angeles Times also reported that officials are working out the logistics of getting the president to Camp Hale, writing that “such a trip would likely require Biden to fly to Eagle County Regional Airport on Air Force One and then take Marine One to the site itself.”
Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program
The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
Some winter utility bills set to rise with price increases for natural gas
The way you heat your home will affect your winter utility bills. The price of natural gas and the growth of clean electricity are key pieces of that puzzle. Black Hills Energy supplies natural gas to most residents of the Eagle River Valley. The company’s service area runs from Avon to Gypsum.
Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023
Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process
Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: A changed market yields opportunities
Our market continues to show its resiliency despite headwinds from inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. No, it is not going to equal 2020 or 2021. That market was not sustainable. It is, however, trending back to pre-pandemic levels, where we saw a healthy market supporting the objectives of buyers and sellers.
Eagle residents meet new chief of police finalist
Eagle community members gathered Monday at Town Hall on Broadway to enjoy snacks and meet Derrick Bos, a candidate for the town’s open chief of police position. Carrie Buhlman is acting as the town’s interim chief of police after Joey Staufer’s retirement earlier this year. However, a permanent replacement has yet to be selected by the town’s hiring committee.
Vail Valley therapists help provide some hope to Ukrainians amid war
Locals from Eagle County have been helping Ukrainians in a variety of ways since Russia launched its invasion in February. Local veterans Tyler Schmidt and Greg Miller traveled to Ukraine in April to provide medical services and training. Schmidt returned a second time and was introduced to valley local Kelly Rohrig, who was also volunteering in the region.
Letter: A vote for transportation
As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
Local police officers build relationships, one cup at a time
Local law enforcement officers mingled over macchiatos and matcha Wednesday in celebration of Coffee with a Cop Day. The Vail Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office participated in the worldwide community involvement event, which aims to help communities become acquainted with local police. According to the Coffee...
