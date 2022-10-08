Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Route 8 south in Waterbury reopens following vehicle fire
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire closed a portion of Route 8 south in Waterbury on Wednesday morning. However, the state Department of Transportation reported that it reopened later in the morning. According to state police, the closure impacted the portion of the highway between exits 36 and 34.
NBC Connecticut
South Windsor Road Reopens After Serious Crash
Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, in South Windsor has reopened after being closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a serious crash. Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Schweir Road. The road was closed while police conducted their investigation. The town's Metro Traffic Services is responding...
Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
Bristol Press
Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
Crews respond to flames at South Windsor condo complex
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Amato Drive Wednesday morning. Fire officials responded to the blaze, which broke out just after 1 a.m. at the Westage Condo Complex off of Pleasant Valley Road. Officials said the fire was visible from the two second floor units, […]
Eyewitness News
Crews knock down fire at Kleen Energy in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews knocked down a fire at Kleen Energy Systems in Middletown Wednesday afternoon. Middletown police said there was smoke in a turbine. It is under control. Nobody was injured, city officials said. The city said South Fire District Middletown, City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local...
Eyewitness News
Deadly crash under investigation in New London
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nautilus Drive in New London. Authorities said it happened around 8:27 a.m. Tuesday morning. One car was involved. Part of Nautilus Drive was closed but has since reopened. Police identified the victim who died as Marlene Slowenski,...
Eyewitness News
Multiple cars catch on fire at Foxwoods garage
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Multiple vehicles caught on fire at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Tuesday. The Ledyard Fire Company said the vehicles caught on fire in the Fox Tower garage. A Channel 3 viewer sent in a photo of one of the vehicles. There is no word on how it...
Eyewitness News
Plainfield police investigating motorcycle crash with serious injuries
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Plainfield Police Department and Moosup Fire Department responded to 160 Sterling Hill Road for a single motorcycle collision. Through an investigation, the police department determined that Michael Repoza, age 55, was operating a 2007 Honda VT1 motorcycle traveling eastbound on...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford identified two suspects arrested for beating a man to death on Tuesday. Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, and 35-year-old Colin Campbell both face murder, criminal liability/murder, and conspiracy to commit murder charges, police revealed on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonia Tosado-Lopez...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out at Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown
There is a fire at the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown, according to dispatchers. A post on the Middletown Facebook page says fire crews responded, the scene is contained and no one was injured. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to help mitigate contamination and to...
Eyewitness News
RT-8 southbound closed between exits 24 and 22
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound was closed because of an overturned motor vehicle crash between exits 24 and 22. Beacon Falls volunteer fire department said they responded just after 7 pm for a two-car accident with a rollover route on 8 South, just south of the Exit 24 overpass.
Eyewitness News
Manchester police arrest man after self-inflicted stabbing
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say they arrested a West Hartford man after he repeatedly stabbed himself attempting to evade authorities. Police say they responded to a call for a burglary shortly after 9:30 P.M. at 63 Delmont Street. The resident of the home called 911 after seeing a...
Eyewitness News
1 hospitalized in following ‘disturbance’ in Bolton
The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages building with two businesses in Clinton
CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A building that houses two businesses in Clinton went up in flames on Monday night. According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fire broke out at 101 Glenwood Rd. No injuries were reported and no one was there at the time. The Old Saybrook Fire Department...
Eyewitness News
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month
What had been described as a 'suspicious' death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police.
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers life threatening injuries after crash, car fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm, Norwich fire units were dispatched to a reported car verses pole with entrapment. The vehicle left the road, struck and snapped a telephone pole, and then came to rest lodged up against a rock ledge, according to the fire department. The snapped pole...
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
