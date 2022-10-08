MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO