smokeybarn.com
Hwy 76 Reopens Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –Highway 76 at Herbert Shannon Road (MAP) was closed for several hours Tuesday evening following a multi-vehicle injury rollover crash. One of the overturned vehicles slid down a steep embankment. The crash occurred around 9 pm and involved three vehicles. In total, nine people...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Rollover crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by Longhorn Steakhouse, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard, in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, is currently causing some traffic congestion. The rollover crash happened at approximately 12:46 p.m. and involved 3 vehicles. Clarksville Police said there are injuries, but that they appear to be non-life threatening.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
5 kids, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County
Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
Fire significantly damages Los Compadres in Franklin
The Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant was significantly damaged after a fire broke out Monday night.
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths
Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TN)
The Smith County Rescue, New Middleton Fire Department, and Smith County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 40. The officials stated that the crash happened at [..]
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
CSX files motion to dismiss lawsuit blaming it for 'deadly tidal wave'
CSX Transportation is fighting back against a lawsuit pointing the figure at the company for the deadly flooding in Waverly last year.
New burn bans added as dry weather sticks around
Hendersonville and Sumner County are experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in all of middle Tennessee, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
