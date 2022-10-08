ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

smokeybarn.com

Hwy 76 Reopens Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –Highway 76 at Herbert Shannon Road (MAP) was closed for several hours Tuesday evening following a multi-vehicle injury rollover crash. One of the overturned vehicles slid down a steep embankment. The crash occurred around 9 pm and involved three vehicles. In total, nine people...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths

Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WAVERLY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV

Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN

