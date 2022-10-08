Read full article on original website
Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group
MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of...
Rüdiger rescues Madrid to secure spot in CL knockout stage
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger equalized in the fifth minute of injury time on Tuesday to rescue a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk and secure a spot for the defending champions in the Champions League knockout stage. But the players’ celebrations were cut short...
Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Mo Salah came off the bench to score the fastest-ever hat trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox on Wednesday. The Egyptian came on in the second half with his team leading 3-1 and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes, 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn't get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won't make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage...
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
Son scores twice as Tottenham takes control of CL group
LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham came from behind and then survived a late scare to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Harry Kane also scored to help Tottenham move atop Group D — one point clear of both Marseille and Sporting Lisbon — with two rounds remaining.
Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain can still count on Kylian Mbappé despite rumors he wants to leave the club. The World Cup winner scored his 31st Champions League goal for PSG to become the club's record scorer in the competition as the French champions drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday.
Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.
Auxerre coach says he's fired after middle finger gesture
AUXERRE, France (AP) — Auxerre coach Jean-Marc Furlan said he has been fired by the French league club after he gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match. Speaking to local newspaper L'Yonne Républicaine, Furlan said he was notified of a 10-day suspension on Tuesday. “I understood...
