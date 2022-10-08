Dr. Tanya Bucierka woke up to the sound of war Monday morning. "As everyone knows today Ukraine was hit really, really hard, and it was absolutely terrifying. I was woken up by a rocket being struck down over the house I am currently staying at so, that was really terrifying. We were without power and water for most of the day but you know Ukrainians are strong and resilient and they will prevail," she said.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO