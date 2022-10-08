Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Bright Spot: Mystery artist
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Calkins road Middle School "mystery artist." After a long day at school when all the students and teachers go home someone is leaving little works of art in classrooms. Each often has a motivational phrase paired with it to bring...
Roc Holiday Village to return Dec. 2
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village, the popular family-friendly holiday celebration downtown, will be back for a fourth year this December. This year's event will run for 16 days, starting Friday, Dec. 2 and ending Friday, Dec. 23 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free...
Penfield mourns student's death
The Penfield Central School District is mourning the death of a student. The district announced Wednesday that Penfield High School senior Nathan Weidel died earlier in the morning. No other details were shared, as the district requested privacy for Weidel's family. The district's Trauma, Illness and Grief team and counselors...
Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal
Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
Castle of Horrors serving up scares ahead of Halloween
Rochester, N.Y. — The Main Street Armory is home to what it calls the scariest haunted house in the city. Castle of Horrors is now in its ninth year. It will be open Oct. 14-15, 21-28 and 28-30 from 7 p.m.-midnight. Sam Carter took us inside Tuesday morning on...
Testimony resumes in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — New testimony Tuesday revealed more disturbing allegations against Kirk Ashton, the former principal in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17 years at Northwood Elementary School. Jurors heard testimony that Ashton once disrupted a state-mandated lesson intended to educate...
Ride for Marlo: Community shows support for Rochester toddler's recovery
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens in our community came out Monday night to show support for the 3-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in his car seat last month. The family of Marlo Joseph says he is on the road to recovery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on North Clinton on September 29th.
Shaving heads for a cause
People got haircuts in an unusual spot in Brockport Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer. Community members went to the Red Jug Pub in Brockport for the fourth annual St. Balrick's head-shave event, benefiting research for childhood cancer. The sound of clippers filling the air as people came in...
Morelle, Singletary address violence as election nears
Gates, N.Y. — Less than a month from Election Day, campaigns are heating up in the Rochester area and across the country. That includes the race for New York's 25th Congressional District beat incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle (D) and Republican challenger La'Ron Singletary, former chief of the Rochester Police Department.
Tops unveils new-look store on Upper Falls Blvd.
Rochester, N.Y. — A grocery store on the city's north side is back open, with a new look. Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard unveiled its renovations this morning, as part of the store's 25th anniversary. Upgrades include a new lobby, bakery, self-checkouts, a repaved parking lot, renovated lobby and...
PAB staff members call for NY attorney general to investigate suspended executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate suspended Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. Dwyer Reynolds has been under investigation by a City Council-appointed agency since he was suspended over human resources related complaints in May. Wednesday, Acting Manager...
PAB staff members call for "firing freeze" and termination of acting manager
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of PAB employees have sent two letters to the Police Accountability Board calling for the termination of Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe. In a letter sent Tuesday to the PAB and city council, 17 staff members list several demands including that acting manager Duwaine Bascoe be terminated, and replaced by associate general counsel Anthony Durwin.
Milder Weather Ahead
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing temperatures hold below average for many recent days, some warmer weather is in store for us! Highs this afternoon will be noticeably warmer. Expect the temperature to reach to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We'll see a lot of sunshine, along with a breeze out of the southwest, which will help to push temperatures along quite nicely.
Firefighters, village leaders at odds over ambulance plan in Hilton
Hilton, N.Y. — Fire department leaders are criticizing a plan from village leaders to stop housing an advance life support ambulance at the Hilton Fire Department. The village said the move would save taxpayers money in the long run while still providing ambulance service, but the fire chief said it's a bad idea.
Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime
Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
Today's the last mild day for a while
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Enjoy the mild weather will it's still around today. We'll see just enough sunshine, and enough of a breeze out of the south, to allow temperatures to rise back into the lower 70s today. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid 60s.
Rochester native volunteering in Ukraine: "Innocent people are dying"
Dr. Tanya Bucierka woke up to the sound of war Monday morning. "As everyone knows today Ukraine was hit really, really hard, and it was absolutely terrifying. I was woken up by a rocket being struck down over the house I am currently staying at so, that was really terrifying. We were without power and water for most of the day but you know Ukrainians are strong and resilient and they will prevail," she said.
Brighton's Tozin claims third straight A1 title
Hilton, N.Y. — Despite a rain delay and colder than normal temperatures, Section V Girls tennis completed its individual sectionals tournament play on Saturday. In Class A1 Singles, Leyla Tozin (Brighton) defeated Cassie Spencer (Webster Thomas) 6-0, 6-0 in the sectional finals. Tozin won all of her matches and did not give up one game in her quest to win a third consecutive sectional singles title.
Police: Overnight shooting, stabbing connected; man arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting and a stabbing that happened about an hour apart on the city's north side early Monday morning are connected, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Harrison Street. It was discovered after a 37-year-old woman who had been shot walked into Rochester General Hospital around 2:40 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries.
Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
