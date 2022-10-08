ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Mystery artist

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Calkins road Middle School "mystery artist." After a long day at school when all the students and teachers go home someone is leaving little works of art in classrooms. Each often has a motivational phrase paired with it to bring...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village to return Dec. 2

Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village, the popular family-friendly holiday celebration downtown, will be back for a fourth year this December. This year's event will run for 16 days, starting Friday, Dec. 2 and ending Friday, Dec. 23 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Penfield mourns student's death

The Penfield Central School District is mourning the death of a student. The district announced Wednesday that Penfield High School senior Nathan Weidel died earlier in the morning. No other details were shared, as the district requested privacy for Weidel's family. The district's Trauma, Illness and Grief team and counselors...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal

Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Castle of Horrors serving up scares ahead of Halloween

Rochester, N.Y. — The Main Street Armory is home to what it calls the scariest haunted house in the city. Castle of Horrors is now in its ninth year. It will be open Oct. 14-15, 21-28 and 28-30 from 7 p.m.-midnight. Sam Carter took us inside Tuesday morning on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Testimony resumes in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — New testimony Tuesday revealed more disturbing allegations against Kirk Ashton, the former principal in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17 years at Northwood Elementary School. Jurors heard testimony that Ashton once disrupted a state-mandated lesson intended to educate...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ride for Marlo: Community shows support for Rochester toddler's recovery

Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens in our community came out Monday night to show support for the 3-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in his car seat last month. The family of Marlo Joseph says he is on the road to recovery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on North Clinton on September 29th.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shaving heads for a cause

People got haircuts in an unusual spot in Brockport Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer. Community members went to the Red Jug Pub in Brockport for the fourth annual St. Balrick's head-shave event, benefiting research for childhood cancer. The sound of clippers filling the air as people came in...
BROCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Morelle, Singletary address violence as election nears

Gates, N.Y. — Less than a month from Election Day, campaigns are heating up in the Rochester area and across the country. That includes the race for New York's 25th Congressional District beat incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle (D) and Republican challenger La'Ron Singletary, former chief of the Rochester Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tops unveils new-look store on Upper Falls Blvd.

Rochester, N.Y. — A grocery store on the city's north side is back open, with a new look. Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard unveiled its renovations this morning, as part of the store's 25th anniversary. Upgrades include a new lobby, bakery, self-checkouts, a repaved parking lot, renovated lobby and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PAB staff members call for "firing freeze" and termination of acting manager

Rochester, N.Y. — A group of PAB employees have sent two letters to the Police Accountability Board calling for the termination of Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe. In a letter sent Tuesday to the PAB and city council, 17 staff members list several demands including that acting manager Duwaine Bascoe be terminated, and replaced by associate general counsel Anthony Durwin.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
13 WHAM

Milder Weather Ahead

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing temperatures hold below average for many recent days, some warmer weather is in store for us! Highs this afternoon will be noticeably warmer. Expect the temperature to reach to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We'll see a lot of sunshine, along with a breeze out of the southwest, which will help to push temperatures along quite nicely.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Firefighters, village leaders at odds over ambulance plan in Hilton

Hilton, N.Y. — Fire department leaders are criticizing a plan from village leaders to stop housing an advance life support ambulance at the Hilton Fire Department. The village said the move would save taxpayers money in the long run while still providing ambulance service, but the fire chief said it's a bad idea.
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime

Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Today's the last mild day for a while

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Enjoy the mild weather will it's still around today. We'll see just enough sunshine, and enough of a breeze out of the south, to allow temperatures to rise back into the lower 70s today. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid 60s.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester native volunteering in Ukraine: "Innocent people are dying"

Dr. Tanya Bucierka woke up to the sound of war Monday morning. "As everyone knows today Ukraine was hit really, really hard, and it was absolutely terrifying. I was woken up by a rocket being struck down over the house I am currently staying at so, that was really terrifying. We were without power and water for most of the day but you know Ukrainians are strong and resilient and they will prevail," she said.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Brighton's Tozin claims third straight A1 title

Hilton, N.Y. — Despite a rain delay and colder than normal temperatures, Section V Girls tennis completed its individual sectionals tournament play on Saturday. In Class A1 Singles, Leyla Tozin (Brighton) defeated Cassie Spencer (Webster Thomas) 6-0, 6-0 in the sectional finals. Tozin won all of her matches and did not give up one game in her quest to win a third consecutive sectional singles title.
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Overnight shooting, stabbing connected; man arrested

Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting and a stabbing that happened about an hour apart on the city's north side early Monday morning are connected, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Harrison Street. It was discovered after a 37-year-old woman who had been shot walked into Rochester General Hospital around 2:40 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
GREECE, NY

