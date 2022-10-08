Read full article on original website
For the second straight week there are health concerns at the quarterback position for a Mississippi State opponent. Arkansas signal caller K.J. Jefferson sat out last Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs in Starkville. Heading into this week's road trip to Lexington, it appears that State will get the chance to see Kentucky starter Will Levis on the field.
LEXINGTON – While much of Kentucky's recent struggles can be blamed on the offense not putting enough points on the board, there has been a common troubling trend for the defense not only in losing efforts the past two weeks but really all season. That trend is playing well...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provided an encouraging update on star quarterback Will Levis, who has been listed as day-to-day with a foot injury, during Wednesday's SEC weekly coaches teleconference. Stoops said he expects Levis, who was listed as the starter at quarterback on Monday's Week 7 depth chart, to...
South Carolina men's basketball will have one freshman who will be getting a lot of attention during the 2022-23 season in forward GG Jackson. However, the two other players in the Gamecocks’ freshman class have made an impression on head coach Lamont Paris. In addition to Jackson, Paris and...
Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
