West Burlington, IA

SCC hosting college fair on Tuesday

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

Southeastern Community College will host a college fair Tuesday morning.

The event is free and open to the public, and runs from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Loren Walker Arena on the West Burlington campus.

Area juniors, seniors, and their guardians, are invited to learn more about their college options, including admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors.

Representatives from more than 40 colleges, universities and military branches will be in attendance.

"This is a great opportunity for high school students and their parents," said Jesse Belba, admissions specialist for SCC. "They'll get the chance to visit with college reps from all over the Midwest and discover what programs and schools are out there for them."

Attendees can register for the event at app.strivescan.com/visit. For more information, call Belba at (319) 208-5019.

The fair is sponsored by the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling .

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: SCC hosting college fair on Tuesday

