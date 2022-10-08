Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSP, a Ford F-250 was traveling northbound on State Route 66 when it drove left of center and struck a Honda Civic that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford, Jorden Mumaw, 31, from Rossburg, Ohio, sustained non-life threatening injuries, OSP said.

The driver of the Honda, David Borchers, 54, from Houston, Ohio, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, OSP said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

