Guardians, trying desperately to score, send Shane Bieber to mound for ALDS Game 2
NEW YORK -- No matter where the Guardians go this season, they cannot escape the weather. The arrived for an afternoon workout at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday in preparation for Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday only to hear that the game might be postponed until Friday because of rain.
Cleveland National Air Show refunds being issued
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland National Air Show organizers are granting partial refunds for ticketholders who dealt with the rainy Sunday and Monday days of the Labor Day weekend event. Organizers issued a statement this week saying, despite its no-refund policy, its board of trustees “has made special accommodations to...
Key aspect of Cleveland’s Say Yes college program in jeopardy: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. More than 1,300 graduates of Cleveland schools have enrolled in college or career training programs because of Say Yes to Education. It’s a remarkable program, which sends students of Cleveland families to college for free.
The ‘relentlessly resilient’ Guardians; will the Browns’ 5-alarm fire response fix the run defense? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ ALDS outlook vs. the Yankees, as well as discuss the Browns’ leaky run defense, and we answer some of your Hey, Terry! questions.
How did TBS do with its Guardians-Yankees coverage?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We look at how TBS did with its coverage of Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 4-1.
It’s only one game, Guardians fans keep telling yourself that – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Didn’t think it would be easy, did you?. That’s what I was thinking while watching the Guardians lose 4-1 to the New York Yankees Tuesday.
Guardians’ season comes down to beating Gerrit Cole, one way or another
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gerrit Cole did exactly what the New York Yankees gave him a $324 million contract in 2019 to do — win Game 1 of a playoff series. He’s done it to Cleveland twice in the last three seasons and is unbeaten in his postseason career when facing Terry Francona’s club.
High school football Week 9 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fastest 10 weeks of the year is quickly coming to an end. With the playoffs right around the corner teams everywhere are using the season’s final two weeks to tune up and make sure they are ready. There are a number of intriguing matchups this...
Cleveland Cavaliers promotional schedule released for 2022-23 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 promotional schedule is out, with bobbleheads, shirts, hats and other items among the giveaways. Here’s a look at several nights with giveaways scheduled during the 41-game home season:
Who is to blame for Browns’ defensive troubles? Tim Bielik, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Casey...
‘Everybody’s got to run to the ball relentlessly:’ Browns defense zeroes in on solving missed tackles problem
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns work on fundamentals every day in practice, but understandably this week, there’s going to be even more of an emphasis on tackling in particular. Following a 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, it’s clear that a lot of the Browns’ defensive issues have to do with one of the most basic areas of play on the defensive side of the ball.
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Southside Johnny heads back to Cleveland, still ‘full of piss and vinegar’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Lyon, the man better known as Southside Johnny, has a loose plan for when he might be done playing music. “Just two more weeks,” Johnny quips, phoning in from his home in New Jersey. Really?. “No! We have shows set through the end of...
Is your car color among the most popular?
A recent analysis of more than 6 million vehicles by ISeeCars.com found more than 25% of the cars on the road are white. Almost just as many are black (22.3%)
Who is most to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues after 5 games? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns came into this season with what was expected to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. But five weeks in, that’s been far from the reality. They rank 23rd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game) and 28th against the run (138.2 yards per game). In addition, they’ve also forced only four turnovers.
Perfect ice: How a curling club creates its ice sheets for competition
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Guardians are in the playoffs, the Browns are trying to find their way, and the Cavaliers are hopeful of their upcoming season. But in Warrensville Heights, in a nondescript beige building with narrow windows, a curling club is preparing diligently for its upcoming season.
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
