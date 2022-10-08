Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104
MILWAUKEE (104) Mamukelashvili 3-9 6-9 13, Nwora 9-17 3-3 25, Bolden 9-11 0-0 21, Beauchamp 6-16 1-3 14, Carter 3-9 4-4 13, A.Green 3-13 0-0 8, Vildoza 2-7 0-0 6, Wigginton 2-10 0-2 4. Totals 37-92 14-21 104. CHICAGO (127) Terry 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 9-17 3-4 22, Vucevic 7-9...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Grossman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 8th. E_Fried (). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), off Suárez; Olson (1), off Eflin. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (3), Bohm 2 (2), Segura (1), Sosa (1), d'Arnaud 3 (3), Olson 3 (3). SF_Bohm, Sosa. S_Harper, Vierling.
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 109, Memphis 105
MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 3-6 4-4 10, Brooks 4-13 1-2 10, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 11-18 7-8 33, Morant 8-24 7-10 23, Clarke 3-3 1-1 7, LaRavia 2-5 0-0 5, Roddy 1-6 0-0 2, Tillman 0-0 0-0 0, Konchar 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 22-27 105.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 8, Seattle 7
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (115) Jal.Williams 7-10 1-2 16, Mann 5-12 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 3-9 0-0 6, Dort 6-10 2-2 16, Giddey 6-14 0-2 16, Bazley 5-7 5-8 15, Dieng 5-6 0-0 13, Jay.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 3-4 0-0 6, Pokusevski 4-7 3-4 11, Wiggins 1-4 0-0 3, Nwaba 0-1 1-2 1, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-86 12-20 115.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 131, Portland 98
Percentages: FG .386, FT .730. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Rhoden 2-2, Simons 2-5, Walker 1-1, Little 1-3, Grant 1-5, Miller 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Sharpe 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown III, Grant, Sharpe, Walker). Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 3, Sharpe 3, Simons 2, Brown...
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title
MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team. The Heat won 53 games...
Porterville Recorder
MLS Glance
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m. Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Monday, October 17. Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Minnesota at...
MLS・
Porterville Recorder
Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed OF Jake Cave off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed CF Abraham Almonte off waivers from Minnesota. Designated CB Abraham Almonte for assignment. BASKETBALL. National Basketball Association. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived C Reginald Kissoonlal and G...
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday. The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season,...
Porterville Recorder
Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB's shoulder injury
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week. Wentz brushed off any concern about his right, throwing shoulder despite the injury report indicating he was a limited...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic, Dinwiddie try to build on Mavs' deep playoff run
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic has a new sidekick — but not a co-star — as the Dallas Mavericks try to build on their first deep playoff run in a decade. Spencer Dinwiddie, a midseason trade acquisition before the Mavs reached the Western Conference finals, joins the starting lineup after Jalen Brunson chose to run his own show with the New York Knicks.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton
1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
NFL・
