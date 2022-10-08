ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Young's first-half shooting leads Hawks past Bucks 118-109

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cv01c_0iRYYNvh00

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi.

Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. But it was his 3-point shooting, extending at times beyond 30 feet, where he seemed to score at will, converting 7 of 9. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes.

With Young taking off the second half, Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run to build its lead to double digits. De’Andre Hunter finished with 21 points for the Hawks. A.J. Griffin, the 16th overall pick in last summer’s draft, scored 13 points.

Lindell Wiggington led Milwaukee with 16 points. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 15 points, while Jrue Holiday added 12 points for the Bucks. Holiday also had four assists and four rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Hawks second-half advantage reached 23 before a push by the Bucks reserves in the fourth quarter made the score closer.

The Bucks played without leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, resting after playing in the first Abu Dhabi game. They are still waiting on Khris Middleton to return from off-season left wrist surgery.

Atlanta, which won the first game in Abu Dhabi 123-113 on Thursday, was without Dejounte Murray, who sat out with back spasms after scoring 25 points in the opener.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Griffin, GA
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Atlanta, GA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke treasure looking like Spurs starting point guard

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently hinted that center Jakob Poeltl is the team's only guaranteed starter. But in each of the Spurs' three preseason games thus far, beloved Duke basketball product Tre Jones has served as their starting point guard — and seemingly not because ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke star gets another chance in NBA

Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week. But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in ...
DURHAM, NC
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
De'andre Hunter
Person
Khris Middleton
The Associated Press

Pacers seek long-term success by building around young team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers open this season with a different goal. They’re no longer satisfied with just making the playoffs or advancing beyond the first round. Instead, they want to build a long-term contender with young, talented prospects. Yes, the long journey back won’t be quick or easy and the Pacers are willing to be patient. But make no mistake, building for the future still includes some essential components to winning now — playing hard nightly, defending well and steady progress. “Young talent in the gym is always invigorating,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “The day Luka Doncic first walked into the gym in Dallas is a day I’ll never forget. I feel that way about our guys. I’ve talked to the staff about metrics that would be useful to measure progress, measure performance but I would say, in general, a lot of this is going to be the eye test.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears

Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach Ron Rivera caused quite a stir this week when he blamed the team’s four-game skid and last-place standing in the NFC East on his quarterback. Rivera later explained his response was misconstrued but the damage was done. For Wentz, it’s just another shot. He’s been taking plenty of them since his days in Philadelphia when nothing seemed to go right after he helped the Eagles start 13-3 in 2017, tore two knee ligaments and watched backup Nick Foles become a Super Bowl MVP.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

ACC Commisioner Phillips: Time to expand NCAA's Big Dance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Plenty of people have called for NCAA Tournament expansion. Count ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips among them. Phillips said Wednesday at the ACC Tipoff that “it’s time to look at” expanding the field beyond the 68 teams currently invited to the Big Dance each March. Phillips believes the NCAA’s best tournaments are the ones that feature the most schools. That’s part of why he’s hopeful of eventual expansion, not just for the men’s event but for all NCAA championships. Increasing the field also brings rewards for those “schools that are spending a tremendous amount of resources in sports and not having a chance to access those championships,” he said.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#The Atlanta Hawks
The Associated Press

4th string to starter? Panthers QB Walker readies for Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker remembers looking around the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room at training camp and thinking it looked mighty crowded. He spent about a week mulling over his future, coming to the realization that his chances of making the 53-man roster for a third straight season were slim at best. After all, the team had just traded for Baker Mayfield, drafted Matt Corral in the third round and still had Sam Darnold, who was not a candidate to be traded given his $18.9 million guaranteed salary. “There was a lot going through my mind because I felt like I could play,” Walker said. “I felt like I was good enough to be the backup here.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area. Major League Baseball makes the call on whether a postseason game can be played. A break in the showers was expected, leading to a new projected start time of 7:30 p.m. “I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Jets creating an identity by flourishing in 4th quarter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are the best team in the NFL — in the fourth quarter of games. They’ve had a knack for coming up big in crunch time, and it’s a big reason why, at 3-2, they’re over .500 for the first time since winning the 2018 season opener. “We put a big emphasis on finishing games, finishing drives, this offseason,” wide receiver Corey Davis said Wednesday. The Jets have outscored opponents 58-20 in the fourth quarter, including the 21 points they scored Sunday in a 40-17 win over Miami that snapped a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Place
Abu Dhabi
The Associated Press

Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss

ATLANTA (AP) — It was only the fourth inning, but Dansby Swanson couldn’t hide his frustration. Slamming his bat and helmet against the ground and throwing his batting gloves aside, Swanson summed up the Atlanta Braves’ afternoon. It was an uncharacteristic move for the usually level-headed shortstop. Of course, it was an uncharacteristic day for the reigning World Series champions. Swanson struck out with teammtes on first and second to end the inning, two of nine runners stranded by the Braves in a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. Atlanta was 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Braves' Matzek has Tommy John surgery, out 12-18 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months. Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort. “I hate it for him,” Snitker said before Game 2 of the NL Division Series against Philadelphia. “He struggled with things all year. Maybe this is the reason, and I think him going ahead and starting the process, I think he feels pretty good about...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy