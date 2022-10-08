Read full article on original website
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Cristiano Ronaldo to dispute FA charge over fan altercation
Cristiano Ronaldo plans to dispute his FA charge over his altercation with a fan.
Lucy Bronze admits knee injuries meant she never targeted 100 England caps
On the eve of her 100th appearance for England, Lucy Bronze has admitted the severity of the knee injury she suffered during the early stages of her career meant she never targeted reaching a century of caps for her country.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds capitalise on Gers collapse
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Rangers & Liverpool in Glasgow.
Thiago Silva reflects on Chelsea contract situation
Thiago Silva has confirmed he plans to hold Chelsea contract talks in the coming weeks or months.
Luis Campos claims Kylian Mbappe has not told PSG of desire to leave
PSG's football advisor Luis Campos claims that Kylian Mbappe has not spoken to him about leaving the club in January.
Ona Batlle has 'everything to be a captain' as Man Utd work hard to keep star
Ona Batlle is part of Man Utd's senior leadership group despite having an expiring contract.
Bruno Guimaraes admits having summer 'conversation' with Real Madrid
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaks about summer transfer interest from Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Tottenham survive night of needless chaos to take Champions League initiative
Tottenham beat ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League, but nearly let their lead slip late on to raise further doubts.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's title challenge is over
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title after losing 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Dietmar Hamann 'lack of spark' criticism
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Dietmar Hamann's credentials after his criticism of Liverpool in recent days.
Jim Ratcliffe admits Glazer family do not want to sell Man Utd
Jim Ratcliffe admits Glazer family do not want to sell Man Utd.
Transfer rumours: PSG eye Salah/Mbappe swap; Toney on Spurs radar
Wednesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney & more.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
