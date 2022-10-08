Read full article on original website
Pretty Yende is decorated in Paris
The South African soprano has been made an officier des Arts et des Lettres by the minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak. Pretty, who is presently singing Pamina there in Magic Flute, said: ‘I’m in awe and utter gratitude.’
Paris recreates the Theresienstadt Verdi Requiem
At the Grand Amphitheater of the Sorbonne on October 28th there will be an attempt to recapture the performance of Verdi’s Requiem that the Nazis demanded from Thereienstadt (Terezin) prisoners to fool the Red Cross that they were being well treated. Excerpts from Josef Bor’s novel, Terezin’s Requiem (1963),...
All shall have…
The violist Tabea Zimmermann has been awarded a 20,000 Euro prize for her work in music education. It’s called the Culture Prize from the Gunter and Juliane Ribke Foundation.
The Sun sets on Chineke!
Last with the news and never crediting its source, the Sun newspaper has joined the howl of criticism of the British diversity youth orchestra that was prevented by its founder, Chi-Chi Nwanoku, from playing the National Anthem during mourning for Queen Elizabeth. Here’s the Sun. And here’s something else....
Vienna doesn’t trust a happy Tchaikovsky
First night review from the new Volksoper’s Jolanthe und Der Nussknacker by Alastair Macaulay:. On Sunday 9, warm and long applause greeted the first production by a new regime at Vienna’s Volksoper, artistic director Lotte de Beer (Dutch) and conductor Omer Weir Wellber (Israeli). Enterprisingly, they have begun with one of music’s most prestigious but rarely performed double bills, the opera and ballet that Tchaikovsky wrote for the same premiere evening in 1892, the year before his death: Iolanta (as the English tend to spell the opera) and The Nutcracker (perhaps the world’s most performed ballet). In Vienna, with the opera sung in German, these become Jolanthe und der Nussknacker.
