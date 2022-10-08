First night review from the new Volksoper’s Jolanthe und Der Nussknacker by Alastair Macaulay:. On Sunday 9, warm and long applause greeted the first production by a new regime at Vienna’s Volksoper, artistic director Lotte de Beer (Dutch) and conductor Omer Weir Wellber (Israeli). Enterprisingly, they have begun with one of music’s most prestigious but rarely performed double bills, the opera and ballet that Tchaikovsky wrote for the same premiere evening in 1892, the year before his death: Iolanta (as the English tend to spell the opera) and The Nutcracker (perhaps the world’s most performed ballet). In Vienna, with the opera sung in German, these become Jolanthe und der Nussknacker.

