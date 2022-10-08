Bridging Resources WV to hold logo contest for students

DUNBAR, W.Va. – Bridging Resources WV is looking to West Virginia’s students for its new logo. A logo design contest will be held from Oct. 17 to Nov. 18 with the winner receiving a $500 award along with their design being used on all Bridging Resources WV marketing and media productions.

The contest will be held for students enrolled at:

Fairmont State University

West Virginia Wesleyan College

West Virginia University

Shepherd University

University of Charleston

Marshall University

West Virginia State University

Mountwest Community & Technical College

West Liberty University

Professors at other West Virginia colleges, universities or technical schools are encouraged to get their students involved.

Bridging Resources WV is an organization that provides older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, caregivers and families access to long-term services and support.

