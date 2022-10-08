Read full article on original website
Hudson man accused of felony drug possession, jailed
The Hudson City Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man Monday on felony drug possession charges.
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Loudonville man pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy
A Loudonville man could face up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a cocaine distribution conspiracy in federal court on Wednesday.
Man with 28 suspensions, accused of having fake inspection sticker following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man with multiple suspensions, accused of possessing a fake inspection sticker. According to the Albany County Sheriff, Jedidiah Foote was stopped by deputies back on October 9th, just after 6:00 PM. Foote was stopped in the area...
Loudonville man pleads guilty for role in cocaine distribution ring
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Loudonville man has pled guilty in federal court for his role in a cocaine distribution ring. 32-year-old Jesus Baez, admitted as part of his plea to working with three co-conspirators in obtaining cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and distributing it throughout the Capital Region..
Traffic stop ends in arrest for East Greenbush man
An East Greenbush man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to the police that pulled over Jedidiah Foote, 27, his New York State non-driver ID card was suspended 28 times.
Hudson man arrested on drug charges
CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11. According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting...
UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
Malta man accused of helping steal catalytic converter, faces grand larceny charge
A Malta man was arrested on Friday. Donald Clark, 35, was found to have allegedly worked with Michael Dillard to help steal a catalytic converter on April 6.
Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges
An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
Albany man pleads not guilty in homicide case
An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a September shooting homicide. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Brian Moses, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Schoharie County traffic stop nabs suspected car thief
Three people were arrested in Middleburgh on Wednesday. Edward Abraham, 37, of Schoharie, Joseph Romberg, 40, of Middleburgh, and Summer Coons, 28, of Richmondville, face multiple drug charges.
Jury selection slated for February shooting suspect
Jury selection in the trial of Eugene Royal, 30, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Ackerman in Albany County Court.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
