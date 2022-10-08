ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

Loudonville man pleads guilty for role in cocaine distribution ring

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Loudonville man has pled guilty in federal court for his role in a cocaine distribution ring. 32-year-old Jesus Baez, admitted as part of his plea to working with three co-conspirators in obtaining cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and distributing it throughout the Capital Region..
LOUDONVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#New York State Police#Narcotics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on drug charges

CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
HUDSON, NY
WKTV

UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11. According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
iheart.com

Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges

An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy