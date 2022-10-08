Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Plans for Returning Star Revealed
During this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a vignette appeared to drop hints about someone making their debut or returning. Someone said that “fools” shouldn’t confuse their absence with weakness and that they have become more powerful. A woman whose voice was strikingly similar to that of Sarah Logan discussed praying to Valhalla.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/10/22)
Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This is the season premiere of RAW. Tonight, RAW will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWE Hall of Famers DX. Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are all scheduled to appear at the event.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback. For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Toronto Trailer, Britt Baker On Sirius XM, Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Note
– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. talks about the pay-per-view vibe surrounding the October 12, 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program coming up this week in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during an appearance on the Sirius XM program, “Canada Talks.” Check out an archive of the interview with the former AEW Women’s Champion by following the link embedded in the tweet featured below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 10/12 for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from Toronto, ONT.
PWMania
Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Here are some early creative notes for tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Early plans for the DX 25th Anniversary celebration include a rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla Position backstage, as well as the standard glow-sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 10, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with X Pac, Shawn Michaels & Road Dogg are getting ready to head to the ring. They ask Triple H if he’s ready and Triple H tells them they can’t be as rambunctious as they normally are due to WWE sponsors. X Pac, Michaels & Road Dogg then curse a bunch & make d*ck jokes and Triple H tells them he’s serious before they walk off.
PWMania
Video: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight’s Canadian Debut In Toronto
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS this evening starting at 8/7c with the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on...
PWMania
Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page Segments Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Toronto
You can officially pencil in some new segments for tonight’s first-ever international episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, the promotion announced via their official social media outlets and channels that there will be two new promo segments joining the already stacked lineup.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
PWMania
Chris Jericho on if He Expects to Be Booed by the Toronto Crowd on AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW Dynamite will make its Canadian debut tonight in Toronto, Ontario, with a live event. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event. Jericho recently spoke with Graham Isador of Toronto Now on why he believes Toronto has always been a terrific...
PWMania
AEW Star Accuses WWE Star of Stealing His Move
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the new challengers for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team Titles were determined when WWE booked a triple threat number one contender’s tag team match with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Dyad. WWE released...
PWMania
Ric Flair Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Comments on AEW’s Backstage Issues, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair answered fan questions on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Here are the highlights:. “I’m happy he’s back. I think he’s an extremely talented guy. I never understood why he was gone to begin with, but I’m glad he’s back. I think he’s very talented. Like I said, one of the classiest guys that you’ll meet in the business today.”
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE RAW Season Premiere & Extreme Rules Review
A big week in the WWE and the crew of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to talk about! On this week’s show Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent recap WWE Extreme Rules match by match. They also talk about Bray Wyatt’s return and what his road looks like going forward. They also talk about the major happenings from the RAW season premiere!
Comments / 0