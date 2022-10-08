Read full article on original website
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
dayton.com
Ohio Craft Brewers Cup returns to Dayton Beer Company this weekend
The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup, celebrating its fifth year of competition, is returning to the Dayton Beer Company Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the state’s best beers and breweries. This year 65 breweries have entered 443 beers into the competition, the Ohio Craft...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center delivers in creative ways as it pursues home for museum
Goal is sharing history of Dayton funk with the world. After being forced to vacate its spot in the Fire Blocks District in 2019, the Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame has been without a physical location but that hasn’t stopped David R. Webb. The president and CEO of...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
dayton.com
17 family-friendly fall activities from pumpkin picking to hayrides to enjoy the season
The Dayton region is packed with seasonal fun. Picking the perfect pumpkin or wandering through a challenging corn maze, enjoying a hayride or a mouthwatering seasonal dessert, family fun is plentiful in fall. And while haunted houses illicit shrieks and screams, fall can also be the season of smiles and...
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
peakofohio.com
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police
Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
dayton.com
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map. INITIAL REPORT. A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets...
Lima PODS now require permit
LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
Sidney Daily News
Adolph’s building demolished
NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
dayton.com
Special trick-or-treat events planned at Dayton-area museum, malls, churches
Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433. A trunk or treat day with fun and spooky activities for kids of all ages - Troops & Treats at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Family members provide updates to Robinaugh search in Bali
Family members of Bellefontaine resident Clifford N. “Kip” Robinaugh, who has been missing since Oct. 3 when he fell into a fast-flowing river while a whitewater rafting in Bali, Indonesia, have been informed that the search for Robinaugh has concluded as a result of weather conditions. “The search...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat
Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
