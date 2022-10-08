ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

dayton.com

Ohio Craft Brewers Cup returns to Dayton Beer Company this weekend

The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup, celebrating its fifth year of competition, is returning to the Dayton Beer Company Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the state’s best beers and breweries. This year 65 breweries have entered 443 beers into the competition, the Ohio Craft...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire

WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy

VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima PODS now require permit

LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Adolph’s building demolished

NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Family members provide updates to Robinaugh search in Bali

Family members of Bellefontaine resident Clifford N. “Kip” Robinaugh, who has been missing since Oct. 3 when he fell into a fast-flowing river while a whitewater rafting in Bali, Indonesia, have been informed that the search for Robinaugh has concluded as a result of weather conditions. “The search...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat

Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
OHIO STATE

