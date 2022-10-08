FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge Monday, after a weekend crash that followed too much wine at a event. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Saturday night, according to records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08. Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle moved left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured. The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He will return to court on Nov. 7.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO