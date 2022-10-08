Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Early voting begins in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As of Wednesday, you can start voting early in Fort Wayne. You can see a sample ballot here, but the big things being voted on include U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, County Sheriff, and County Commissioners for the 3rd district among other positions. Early...
WANE-TV
Indiana counties, cities to receive first installment of funds from national opioid settlement
Indiana is number 7 in the country for overdose deaths since 2013. City and county officials in the area expect their first installment of money from the $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement at the end of October or early November. The state’s share of the national opioid settlement amounts to...
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
WANE-TV
Was Mayor Henry given preferential bail after OWI?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday night, Mayor Tom Henry was given his own recognizance, or “OR,” bail after being arrested for operating under the influence. Henry’s first interaction with police was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not released from jail until around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he was released on his own recognizance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge Monday, after a weekend crash that followed too much wine at a event. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Saturday night, according to records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08. Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle moved left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured. The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He will return to court on Nov. 7.
WANE-TV
Who will pay for damage from Mayor Tom Henry’s crash? City officials can’t answer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Through a Contact Us submission on wane.com, a WANE 15 viewer sent us several questions they thought we should ask Mayor Tom Henry following his OWI arrest over the weekend. WANE 15 brought some of the questions to the mayor’s administration. The following questions...
WANE-TV
Allen County GOP hosts Reagan Bean Dinner at Grand Wayne Center, feature former VP Mike Pence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Republican Party’s is currently hosting its annual Reagan Bean Dinner Wednesday evening at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne. The Reagan Bean Dinner is a yearly fundraising event for the Allen County Republican Party. The dinner features former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
WANE-TV
City Councilwoman, residents show concern for proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne
‘zero waste doesn’t mean zero pollution,’ activist says. A 76-acre recycling plant proposed for the city’s southeast side with a 140-foot smelting tower and six other buildings higher than the the 50 feet allowed in that area has drawn opposition from neighboring farmers and residents. The proposal...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
WANE-TV
City Council: Budget talks continue, trash final as ARPA funds are approved for new rates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The various departments that compose the City of Fort Wayne have started the process of presenting their proposed 2023 budgets to city council. The process can be long and arduous as council members shave tax payer dollars off of “fat” budgets, but council has been very pleased with the budgets presented so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
WANE-TV
Closure extended for rural Allen County road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road in rural Allen County that has been closed since May is not opening until spring 2023, according to the Allen County Highway Department. The closure was extended for a portion of Yoder Road that has been closed since May 6. It’s now set to open on April 22, 2023.
WANE-TV
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Woman
A Warsaw man was arrested on several charges after allegedly confronting a woman about cheating and threatening to kill her while pointing a gun at her. Drew Adym Streeter, 36, of 204 N. Cheyenne Drive, Warsaw, is charged with rape, a Level 1 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Comments / 1