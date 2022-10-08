ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WANE-TV

Early voting begins in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As of Wednesday, you can start voting early in Fort Wayne. You can see a sample ballot here, but the big things being voted on include U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, County Sheriff, and County Commissioners for the 3rd district among other positions. Early...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Was Mayor Henry given preferential bail after OWI?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday night, Mayor Tom Henry was given his own recognizance, or “OR,” bail after being arrested for operating under the influence. Henry’s first interaction with police was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not released from jail until around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he was released on his own recognizance.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Associated Press

Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge Monday, after a weekend crash that followed too much wine at a event. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Saturday night, according to records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08. Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle moved left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured. The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He will return to court on Nov. 7.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy

VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Closure extended for rural Allen County road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road in rural Allen County that has been closed since May is not opening until spring 2023, according to the Allen County Highway Department. The closure was extended for a portion of Yoder Road that has been closed since May 6. It’s now set to open on April 22, 2023.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Woman

A Warsaw man was arrested on several charges after allegedly confronting a woman about cheating and threatening to kill her while pointing a gun at her. Drew Adym Streeter, 36, of 204 N. Cheyenne Drive, Warsaw, is charged with rape, a Level 1 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
WARSAW, IN

