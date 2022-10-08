Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year.

The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.

Customers are encouraged to visit other full branches — including one in the University area at 8551 U.S. Highway 29 and another at 2249 Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. There’s also a walk-up ATM at 1431 Central Ave., less than 2 miles away from The Plaza branch.

By late 2023, BofA plans to open a new financial center at 36th and Tryon Street, which is about 1 to 2 miles away from the branch set to permanently close, a BofA spokesperson told CBJ.

