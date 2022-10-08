Neighborhood taqueria Que Fresa set for debut in FreeMoreWest

CHARLOTTE — Neighborhood taqueria Que Fresa is ready to carve out its niche in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest area.

Restaurateur Manny Flores opened the first location of that restaurant on Friday at 1500 W. Morehead St. — formerly home to Picante Mexican Grill.

The concept is inspired by Flores’ wife Paola, who is a “fresa,” — literally translated as “strawberry,” but also Mexican slang for preppy. Flores says the term surfaced in the 1980s, as Mexico opened its doors to the world. It refers to a person that is well off but still appreciates value.

The goal of Que Fresa was to create a brand that is inviting, from the décor down to the menu offerings.

“I think what we’re trying to deliver at the end of the day is an entire experience,” Flores says.

Read more and check out photos here.

VIDEO: Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows

©2022 Cox Media Group