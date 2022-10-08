ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

More EV charging stations on the way to Indiana

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnHaG_0iRYVFP200

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana is inching closer to having more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

The Federal Highway Administration recently approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

“One of the goals of that plan is to kind of reduce some of that range anxiety that current EV users may be experiencing. As apart of that, our goal is to increase access to and make it more convenient for users to charge those vehicles,” Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director with INDOT, said.

The plan would add a charging station every 50 miles on major highways and interstates.

Vigo County Election Board calls emergency meeting

The preliminary charging site in Vigo County would be off of Exit 11 on I-70.

“The first step is to get a program manager on board, we’re kind of putting out a request for proposals on that this fall, to kind of get a group on board to manage that program,” Garrett said.

Garrett said they would determine exactly where the charging stations would go in mid-2023 and installation would begin after.

“It’s definitely not something that is going to happen overnight, as I mentioned earlier, installation is expected to begin in 2024 so we’ve got time to prepare,” Garrett said.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said although this seems to be the way the world is moving, he is not sure if this is something the city would be receptive to.

“Clearly the federal government is pushing things that direction but I don’t think the market is ready for it yet, that’s my personal opinion. I don’t think the price of the vehicles has come down to be reasonably priced for most people,” Bennett said.

He said he’s heard both sides. Some people can’t wait to purchase an electric vehicle, and some people want it to stay far away from here.

Bennett said the city will continue to adapt and make changes when more charging stations come to the area.

“My guess is the market will adapt to this change as it can, production, I mean right now with the cost of the price of everything it continues to go up, I think it’s a tough time to be doing this but everyone is trying to get prepared for that,” Bennett said.

This new plan would add roughly 40 public charging stations to Indiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 16

willie dicker
3d ago

If you buy an EV they should make you charge it by the green energy the democrats are pushing. Then we’ll see how fast you go back to a petroleum vehicle

Reply
5
dirt rider
3d ago

our governor Holcomb hard at work spending our tax dollars on something that will fall thru, fix our roads first

Reply(1)
6
sun shine
3d ago

Don't buy a car in Indiana they're bringing all the flooding ones over to sell them.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Gas shoots back up to over $4 per gallon

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas has shot back up over four bucks per gallon. In Indiana, prices saw a 22-cent increase in a week. That makes prices 41 cents higher now than they were this time last month. In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $4.22...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more hunters hit the woods, more deer are running into Stateline roads.  That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick. Tina Johnson, owner of Alpine Body Shop in Rockford, said she’s already seen a handful of cars that have […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Indot#Ev
WISH-TV

How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints

Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors. Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
INDIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA

Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy