More EV charging stations on the way to Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana is inching closer to having more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

The Federal Highway Administration recently approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

“One of the goals of that plan is to kind of reduce some of that range anxiety that current EV users may be experiencing. As apart of that, our goal is to increase access to and make it more convenient for users to charge those vehicles,” Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director with INDOT, said.

The plan would add a charging station every 50 miles on major highways and interstates.

The preliminary charging site in Vigo County would be off of Exit 11 on I-70.

“The first step is to get a program manager on board, we’re kind of putting out a request for proposals on that this fall, to kind of get a group on board to manage that program,” Garrett said.

Garrett said they would determine exactly where the charging stations would go in mid-2023 and installation would begin after.

“It’s definitely not something that is going to happen overnight, as I mentioned earlier, installation is expected to begin in 2024 so we’ve got time to prepare,” Garrett said.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said although this seems to be the way the world is moving, he is not sure if this is something the city would be receptive to.

“Clearly the federal government is pushing things that direction but I don’t think the market is ready for it yet, that’s my personal opinion. I don’t think the price of the vehicles has come down to be reasonably priced for most people,” Bennett said.

He said he’s heard both sides. Some people can’t wait to purchase an electric vehicle, and some people want it to stay far away from here.

Bennett said the city will continue to adapt and make changes when more charging stations come to the area.

“My guess is the market will adapt to this change as it can, production, I mean right now with the cost of the price of everything it continues to go up, I think it’s a tough time to be doing this but everyone is trying to get prepared for that,” Bennett said.

This new plan would add roughly 40 public charging stations to Indiana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.