click orlando
Gov. DeSantis, Florida officials hold Hurricane Ian roundtable in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday joined a roundtable with other state officials at Mercola Market, a health food store in Cape Coral, where they discussed the latest in South Florida regarding ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Accompanying DeSantis at the 2:15 p.m. roundtable were...
floridapolitics.com
FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties
Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were approved for more federal reimbursement for recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian. The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for...
How to get federal disaster assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $210 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 128,000 individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA is opening more Disaster Recovery Centers and going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities. Locally, residents in Flagler, Putnam...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
10NEWS
No flood insurance following Hurricane Ian's impacts? Here are your options
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's property insurance market is still in turmoil. Polk County is one of the inland counties that were hit hard with flooding, and some homeowners didn't have flood insurance before the storm hit. For those homeowners, what are their...
wmfe.org
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties
FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida. The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million...
Showers, storms return to Florida complicating ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida and are in the forecast for most of the week, which may hamper ongoing recovery efforts.
News4Jax.com
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency help for families impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its way. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as D-SNAP — will provide food assistance to Floridians in select counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is broken down into...
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
Gov. DeSantis Awards $126 Million To Northwest Florida On Four-Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Michael
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by announcing over $126 million in new awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. While in Port Charlotte, Governor DeSantis pointed out that just
floridapolitics.com
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
click orlando
D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition...
click orlando
‘Some people literally don’t have anything:’ Orange County church helps community hit by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Lantz Mills is the pastor at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. He and his congregation want to help the communities they feel may have been overlooked. Next week, they plan to start giving monetary donations to individuals who live in Orlo Vista or Richmond...
WESH
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
