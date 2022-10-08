Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park.

Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”.

“I was on one in Vietnam, off the coast of Vietnam and this is part of our history. A lot of these were in World War II. All destroyers, transporters, everybody had one of these,” Stephens said.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Rick Burger with Duke Energy were in attendance.

Stephens said he would soon like to add a military tank to the grounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.