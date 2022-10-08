ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWCLF_0iRYSuyQ00

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park.

Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”.

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

“I was on one in Vietnam, off the coast of Vietnam and this is part of our history. A lot of these were in World War II. All destroyers, transporters, everybody had one of these,” Stephens said.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Rick Burger with Duke Energy were in attendance.

Stephens said he would soon like to add a military tank to the grounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Law Enforcement summit takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 2nd annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit is underway at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The four-day summit draws law enforcement from across the country to hear various speakers and gain physical, emotional and the mental resources that they need to perform their duties. Surviving a police career has […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.  Terre Haute Fire Chief […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Renovations coming to Lincoln Memorial Bridge

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Joe Herron looked at the missing stone facade located on the Lincoln Memorial Bridge, he described the National Parks Service number one concern. “The real fear is if it happens with the pylons directly over the bridge,” he said. Herron, the chief ranger at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Vigo County, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vigo County, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Get rid of stuff this weekend

This Saturday is the first of 2 Large Item Disposal Days in Vincennes. The city of Vincennes has again teamed up with Republic Services to give Vincennes citizens a chance to get rid of large unwanted items. Those items include things that don’t fit in trash bags like furniture, mattresses,...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ack Ack#Ne Veterans Memorial Park#Navy#Duke Energy#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local universities discuss ongoing projects as part of $500 million initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Population growth, workforce growth and quality of life projects. Those were the themes in the Vigo County Historical Society on Tuesday, as local higher education leaders met with state officials to discuss ongoing projects as a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program. Officials with Rose […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Mayor Defends Purchases of Delinquent Tax Properties

A member of the Vermilion County Board is asking why the City of Danville was allowed to purchase over 120 parcels of land before a delinquent tax auction. Jerry Hawker raised the question at Tuesday night’s county board meeting and talked with us afterwards…. {AUDIO: “I had a...
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WTHI

Letter to the Vigo County Clerk

Vigo County Republican Chairman requests removal of election board member, effective immediately. Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday - News 10 learned a Vigo County Election Board member had been removed, effective immediately. Here are the details:
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arby’s Make a Difference Campaign to benefit local charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents can help support three local good causes and get tasty french fries during their next Arby’s visit. According to an Arby’s news release, the Make a Difference Campaign is underway now and runs through October 23. To participate visitors just make a $1 donation during their next restaurant visit […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana

A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41.  The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry Road. Police arrested Randell on two counts […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy