‘Physical’ Season 3: Zooey Deschanel Cast in Apple TV+ Dark Comedy
Zooey Deschanel has been cast in Physical Season 3 at Apple TV+, joining Rose Byrne in the dark comedy series. The New Girl alum will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning Fitness Industry in the new season. A Physical Season 3’s release date has yet to be announced.
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
Food Network & HGTV Set 4 Scripted Holiday Movies at Discovery+
Food Network and HGTV are getting in the holiday spirit with four new scripted features for discovery+ with every title dropping Friday, November 11 on the platform. The specials feature sparkling seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights, and budding romances, and the films with their food and home improvement storylines were created to appeal to fans of the networks. Among some of the network stars set to appear in each scripted title are Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay, Hilary Farr, and Duff Goldman alongside several popular actors.
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode
Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
HBO’s ‘A Tree of Life’ Trailer Shows Community Healing From Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (VIDEO)
HBO takes viewers into the healing journey of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in its upcoming documentary, A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting. Premiering Wednesday, October 26 on HBO (and available for streaming on HBO Max), the film is directed by Emmy-winning director Trish Adlesic (HBO’s I Am Evidence, producer on HBO’s Gaslandand) and executive produced by Pittsburgh natives Michael Keaton, Billy Porter, and Mark Cuban. Idina Menzel recorded a new song for the documentary, titled “A Tree of Life,” which is featured in the TV Insider exclusive trailer, above.
Critic’s Tribute: How ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Secured Angela Lansbury’s Legacy
She scored her first of three Oscar nominations as a teenager. She went on to conquer Broadway, reaping five Tony Awards in a Broadway career spanning more than five decades. But Angela Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11 at 96, only truly became a cherished household name as a TV star, at a time in life when many would be thinking of retiring.
Roush Review: Apple’s ‘Shantaram’ a Sprawling Epic of 1980s Bombay
I know few pleasures greater than digging into a fat, sprawling novel. (If only Peak TV gave us more time to read.) Having come of age during the first golden wave of sagas translated into gripping and lavishly produced 1970s miniseries—classics like QB VII, Rich Man, Poor Man, Roots, and the phenomenon of Roots—I can still get excited at the prospect.
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Director Thinks Barney Bashing May Have Shaped Our Future
Barney & Friends was a 90s cultural phenomenon that advocated for peace, togetherness, and love. At first, this was widely embraced, but eventually, it turned to hate during the dawn of the internet and trash TV. Some people thought his songs were annoying, and that’s understandable. But others hated the purple dinosaur so much that they became violent or made it their personality to hate him. There was even a mock religious organization called the Jihad to Destroy Barney.
The Conners Recap: A Sudden Death Paves Way for Introduction of New Relative — Plus, An Update on DJ
Wednesday’s Conners featured the off-screen death of an extended family member and provided an update on the M.I.A. DJ. During the cold open, Louise and Neville got word that their estranged brother Aaron died of a heart attack, leaving behind a 17-year-old son named Caleb (played by Shameless‘ Ethan Cutkosky aka Carl Gallagher). It was now up to the remaining Goldufski siblings (and their respective spouses, Dan and Jackie) to determine who would board their jaded nephew, who’d had a rough go of things with an alcoholic dad. Jackie, a fellow graduate of the Bad Parent Club, felt she could provide...
