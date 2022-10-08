ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days

Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Bowling Green, OH
Football
City
Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Bowling Green, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, Iowa hoops star, lands iconic NIL deal

Caitlin Clark has landed an NIL deal with Nike Basketball. In total, Nike has signed five student-athletes to its NIL endorsement deal. Clark, a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, is already a prominent player, racking up numerous accolades. Clark secured the title of B1G Player of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Bulls
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Buckeye player reportedly exposed Ohio State formations, schemes on website

One former Ohio State offensive lineman is reportedly banned from receiving media credentials at Ohio State. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, ex-Buckeye Kirk Barton and his associate — Ken Stickney, also known as “Nevadabuck” online — used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system.” The information gathered from that improper access was used to “[expose] team formations, schemes and personnel changes” on the website “Buckeye Scoop.”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7

James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Husker Hex? Nebraska’s past opponents struggling since beating Huskers

Nebraska has started to play better in its last 2 outings. The same can’t be said for a few of the teams that have beaten the Huskers this season. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy revealed how Oklahoma, Northwestern, and Georgia Southern have been doing. Spoiler alert, it’s not gone well.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard confirms Wisconsin RB sidelined indefinitely with injury

Jim Leonhard confirmed that one of his running backs will be out indefinitely with a wrist injury. Chez Mellusi has been backing up Braelon Allen in the Wisconsin backfield this season. Leonhard didn’t indicate how long Mellusi is going to be out for. Mellusi has played in six games for...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando shares new top 10 after Week 6 of 2022 season

Tim Brando has a new top 10, and one B1G program tops the list. Ohio State is off to a roaring start this season, notching wins in every game for a 6-0 record. Since the Buckeyes escaped with a 21-10 opening-day victory over Notre Dame, no one has come close to beating Ohio State. The most points that the defense has allowed is 21 when Ohio State played Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy