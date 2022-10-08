Read full article on original website
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
Burying the Hatchet? Wisconsin shares image of Greg Gard, Juwan Howard together during B1G Media Days
Things tend to simmer down over time. That might be the case when it comes to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. The pair took a picture together during B1G Basketball Media Days. Both Gard and Howard got into a heated argument during the closing...
Caitlin Clark, Iowa hoops star, lands iconic NIL deal
Caitlin Clark has landed an NIL deal with Nike Basketball. In total, Nike has signed five student-athletes to its NIL endorsement deal. Clark, a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, is already a prominent player, racking up numerous accolades. Clark secured the title of B1G Player of the...
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Nebraska WR heads to portal on final day of transfer window following Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska football had a wideout go into the transfer portal on Tuesday. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posted about the decision from his Twitter account. Garcia-Castaneda appeared in four games this season. He had a breakout game versus Northwestern in the season opener with 120 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. The former Nebraska...
Ex-Buckeye player reportedly exposed Ohio State formations, schemes on website
One former Ohio State offensive lineman is reportedly banned from receiving media credentials at Ohio State. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, ex-Buckeye Kirk Barton and his associate — Ken Stickney, also known as “Nevadabuck” online — used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system.” The information gathered from that improper access was used to “[expose] team formations, schemes and personnel changes” on the website “Buckeye Scoop.”
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
Mike Woodson reveals how freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino will fit into Hoosiers’ rotation
Mike Woodson is trying to work on how to fit Jalen Hood-Schifino into the rotation in Bloomington. The former 5-star recruit has been moved around a lot at Indiana says Indy Stars’ Zach Osterman. Hood-Schifino is one of the better additions from 2022 recruiting class for the Hoosiers. Indiana...
James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7
James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
Husker Hex? Nebraska’s past opponents struggling since beating Huskers
Nebraska has started to play better in its last 2 outings. The same can’t be said for a few of the teams that have beaten the Huskers this season. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy revealed how Oklahoma, Northwestern, and Georgia Southern have been doing. Spoiler alert, it’s not gone well.
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense is broken. Will Kirk Ferentz keep looking to his son for answers?
Every Tuesday morning, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We need to have a talk about Iowa. Not about longtime beloved coach Kirk Ferentz and if or when it’s time to move on. But about Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son and Iowa’s beleaguered offensive...
Jim Leonhard confirms Wisconsin RB sidelined indefinitely with injury
Jim Leonhard confirmed that one of his running backs will be out indefinitely with a wrist injury. Chez Mellusi has been backing up Braelon Allen in the Wisconsin backfield this season. Leonhard didn’t indicate how long Mellusi is going to be out for. Mellusi has played in six games for...
ESPN sets game time for Michigan State's Armed Forces Classic showdown vs. Gonzaga
A unique date and venue are set for the 2022-23 college basketball season. ESPN recently announced its game time for Gonzaga and Michigan State; which will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The matchup is set for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m....
Matt Painter shoulders blame for Purdue's disappointing 2021-2022 season
Matt Painter knows that his Purdue team last season could have done much better. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Painter thinks that Purdue should have won the B1G, the B1G tournament, and could have even gone to a Final Four.
Tim Brando shares new top 10 after Week 6 of 2022 season
Tim Brando has a new top 10, and one B1G program tops the list. Ohio State is off to a roaring start this season, notching wins in every game for a 6-0 record. Since the Buckeyes escaped with a 21-10 opening-day victory over Notre Dame, no one has come close to beating Ohio State. The most points that the defense has allowed is 21 when Ohio State played Wisconsin.
