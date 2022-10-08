Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fishduck.com
Oregon vs. Kelly for a Shot at Validation
How many times has it been said that Oregon is “back”?. Since 2019, the Ducks have made a number of top-10 — occasionally even finding itself in the Playoff conversation. But even in Mario Cristobal’s best seasons, it never felt like Oregon was really its old self again.
2 current Oregon high school football coaches were college teammates and roommates. Here is their story …
By Aaron Yost When, exactly, David Younger and Dave Heuberger first met is lost in the mists of memory. But it was a moment that began an enduring relationship between the two Western Oregon University football players. “We became really quick friends,” said Younger, now a co-head coach ...
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
hh-today.com
Bike ride: On the street for Columbus
On the eve of Columbus Day, I rode the bike along parts of Columbus Street in Albany, from the north to the south. Not that there is anything fascinating to see along Columbus. For the most part it’s an ordinary residential street, except in the south where it turns into high-speed expressway.
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
lcctorch.com
District 4 Candidates Answer Questions About Roe V Wade, the Housing Crisis and More
Elections are fast approaching and Oregonians in House District 4 have questions to consider when choosing their representative. On Oct. 6, the City Club of Eugene and the League of Women Voters of Lane County hosted an online candidate forum for candidates where questions about reproductive healthcare, the housing crisis, child care, and more were asked of the candidates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klcc.org
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
KVAL
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
kezi.com
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
kezi.com
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning head-on crash on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Beltline west of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, police said. At about 12:40 a.m., police said they received several calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes. That car crashed head-on into another car, police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
Comments / 0