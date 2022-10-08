SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s tennis team wraps up its fall season this week at the ITA Cup as it sends three student-athletes to the national singles and doubles tournaments. Marco Siviero (So., Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil) will represent Gustavus in the singles draw, while Drew Elofson (Sr., Saint Peter) and Gage Gohl (Fy., Sioux Falls, S.D.) will compete in the doubles draw.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO