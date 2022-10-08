Read full article on original website
Warren County Resident Part of Pa. Team to Win National 4-H Dairy Cattle Contest
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A Warren County resident was part of the Pennsylvania 4-H team that took the top honors in the 100th National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo, held Oct. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin. Teams from 20 states competed. Pennsylvania’s team members included Sara...
County CDBG Funds to go Toward Center St. Project in Clarendon
WARREN, Pa. – Warren County Grants Administrator Danielle Flasher laid out plans for the intended use of the fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant funds during Monday’s hearing. The project being funded is the reconstruction of Center St. in Clarendon Borough, done in tandem with improvements made...
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
Russell United Methodist Church to Host Community Breakfast
RUSSELL, Pa. – The Russell United Methodist Church will be holding a free community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15). Pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee and juice will be served.
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart
CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
IU5 Director Makes Visit to Warren County School District
WARREN, Pa. – IU5 Executive Director Brad Whitman toured the Warren County School District on Monday and addressed the Warren County School Board. Whitman addressed the need for teachers as well as turning around some of the negative connotations around public education. “There’s been declining enrollment in our schools...
Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident
An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it's time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner's Mower and Plow Sales and Services on West Ridge Road gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
Pitt-Bradford to Hold Panel Discussion Ahead of Community Read
BRADFORD, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a panel discussion Wednesday evening in advance of a visit by the author of the university’s first-year common and community reader, Joyful Clemantine Wamariya. Wamariya writes in her memoir “The Girl Who Smiled Beads” about her childhood...
One Person Injured in Apartment Fire on Buffalo Road
A fire broke out on the 1900 block of Buffalo Road around 11:15 Tuesday morning. The fire was contained to a single apartment. When crews arrived at the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming out of the building. At this time it's being reported that only one...
TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown
The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October...
Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals
For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Items While Clocked In
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry have released information concerning a Walmart employee who reportedly stole items from the store on two separate occasions. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the store located on Hydetown Road in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford...
