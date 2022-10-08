ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

yourdailylocal.com

County CDBG Funds to go Toward Center St. Project in Clarendon

WARREN, Pa. – Warren County Grants Administrator Danielle Flasher laid out plans for the intended use of the fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant funds during Monday’s hearing. The project being funded is the reconstruction of Center St. in Clarendon Borough, done in tandem with improvements made...
CLARENDON, PA
yourdailylocal.com

2022 Trick or Treat Hours

WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27

In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

IU5 Director Makes Visit to Warren County School District

WARREN, Pa. – IU5 Executive Director Brad Whitman toured the Warren County School District on Monday and addressed the Warren County School Board. Whitman addressed the need for teachers as well as turning around some of the negative connotations around public education. “There’s been declining enrollment in our schools...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it's time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner's Mower and Plow Sales and Services on West Ridge Road gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pitt-Bradford to Hold Panel Discussion Ahead of Community Read

BRADFORD, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a panel discussion Wednesday evening in advance of a visit by the author of the university’s first-year common and community reader, Joyful Clemantine Wamariya. Wamariya writes in her memoir “The Girl Who Smiled Beads” about her childhood...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

One Person Injured in Apartment Fire on Buffalo Road

A fire broke out on the 1900 block of Buffalo Road around 11:15 Tuesday morning. The fire was contained to a single apartment. When crews arrived at the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming out of the building. At this time it's being reported that only one...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown

The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals

For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seize over 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at Erie County farm

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Items While Clocked In

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry have released information concerning a Walmart employee who reportedly stole items from the store on two separate occasions. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the store located on Hydetown Road in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford...
CORRY, PA

