Missouri State

New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home

By Joe Millitzer
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home.

The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop by for a visit to see these two up close. Tours of Warm Springs Ranch are available, and tickets are available online .

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

