New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home.
The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop by for a visit to see these two up close. Tours of Warm Springs Ranch are available, and tickets are available online .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
