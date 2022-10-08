Read full article on original website
Men’s Tennis Sends Three to ITA Cup
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s tennis team wraps up its fall season this week at the ITA Cup as it sends three student-athletes to the national singles and doubles tournaments. Marco Siviero (So., Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil) will represent Gustavus in the singles draw, while Drew Elofson (Sr., Saint Peter) and Gage Gohl (Fy., Sioux Falls, S.D.) will compete in the doubles draw.
No. 17 Gusties Defeat Cornell in Final Non-Conference Match
SAINT PETER, Minn. — On the heels of a five-set comeback victory over St. Olaf, the Gusties carried their momentum into Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup against Cornell, defeating the Rams in four sets for their seventh win in a row. Set one was a back-and-forth effort from both...
Men’s Soccer Rallies in Final Seconds to Tie Augsburg 1-1
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Playing with an extreme sense of urgency in the final minute Tuesday night at Augsburg, the Gustavus men’s soccer team quickly moved the ball the length of the pitch and Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored the equalizer goal with just seven seconds left in regulation, resulting in a 1-1 tie. The No. 8-ranked Gusties remain undefeated at 8-0-4 overall and 5-0-1 in the MIAC, while the Auggies move to 8-1-4 overall and 3-1-3 in the league.
