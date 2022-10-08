MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Playing with an extreme sense of urgency in the final minute Tuesday night at Augsburg, the Gustavus men’s soccer team quickly moved the ball the length of the pitch and Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored the equalizer goal with just seven seconds left in regulation, resulting in a 1-1 tie. The No. 8-ranked Gusties remain undefeated at 8-0-4 overall and 5-0-1 in the MIAC, while the Auggies move to 8-1-4 overall and 3-1-3 in the league.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO