ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane nets first-half header as Tottenham end tough week with Brighton win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8LBB_0iRYQ5PY00

Harry Kane’s 22nd-minute goal helped Tottenham end a difficult week with three points following a 1-0 Premier League win at Brighton.

Spurs suffered a derby defeat at rivals Arsenal last Saturday but worse news was to follow on Thursday when it was announced that club fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone had died at the age of 61.

It left everyone at Tottenham stunned, especially Antonio Conte who had known the highly-respected Italian for almost three decades but his players honoured Ventrone in the best possible way by ensuring they got back to winning ways in the Premier League.

While it spoiled Roberto De Zerbi’s home debut, the new Seagulls boss would have been encouraged by a fine display from his side, who have dropped to sixth in the table.

This was De Zerbi’s first match at the Amex Stadium but another Italian took centre stage ahead of kick-off with a minute’s applause taking place for Ventrone.

The recent death of Spurs’ fitness coach had occurred during an already tough week where defeat at Arsenal was followed by a stalemate against Frankfurt.

Conte ripped up his playbook as a result and switched to a 3-5-2 formation with Matt Doherty and Yves Bissouma handed rare starts.

It immediately paid dividends with Son Heung-min testing Robert Sanchez early on and Doherty firing over from a Ryan Sessegnon cross in the 11th-minute.

Rodrigo Bentancur was the next to go close with a firm effort that was tipped wide by the Brighton goalkeeper with 21 minutes on the clock and, from the resulting corner, the deadlock was broken.

Son’s first delivery was cleared but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave the ball back to the South Korea international, who cut inside Leonardo Trossard and picked out Kane to head home.

It was an intelligent header by Kane, who stooped low to flick in for his eighth goal of the season and pointed to the sky in memory of Ventrone.

Brighton responded well to the 22nd-minute opener with Moises Caicedo stinging the palms of Hugo Lloris before Lewis Dunk headed over from six yards from a third corner in quick succession.

It buoyed the hosts – who had held Liverpool at Anfield in De Zerbi’s debut – and they arguably should have levelled prior to half-time with Solly March sending a 20-yarder wide and Danny Welbeck unable to beat Lloris from inside the area.

After a quiet start to the second period, the contest become end-to-end with Cristian Romero blocking a shot from Adam Webster and Dunk having to make a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to prevent Son from racing through.

Kane spun Dunk minutes later but dragged wide from 14-yards to leave the clash finely poised and it was the Brighton boss who made the first change with Kaoru Mitoma introduced with 24 minutes left.

Mitoma almost made an instant impact with a superb jinking run taking him beyond Romero and Eric Dier but Lloris was out quick to dive at the feet of the Japan attacker.

Son created a chance for Kane minutes later but the forward headed wide and by this point Richarlison had been introduced for the visitors.

The offside flag denied Son a fine curled effort with his left foot after 74 minutes and – back down the other end – Welbeck arrowed a shot wide before Doherty’s last-ditch interception thwarted Trossard to ensure Spurs held on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s 7-1 thrashing of Rangers at Ibrox instantly changed the mood around the club ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday. The Anfield side have had a wretched start to their league campaign with only two wins in eight but they ran riot against the Govan men in their Champions League clash in Glasgow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Kaoru Mitoma
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Lewis Dunk
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Antonio Conte
newschain

Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers

Substitute Mo Salah grabbed the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 to complete a double over the beleagured Light Blues. Jurgen Klopp’s side had cantered to a 2-0 win over a tentative Gers side at Anfield last Tuesday but there was initially more fight about the Gers this time and they took the lead in the 17th minute with a Scott Arfield drive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tottenham End Tough Week#Arsenal#Italian#Seagulls
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston

Defender Rob Atkinson was Bristol City’s unlikely two-goal hero in a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Preston at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 54th-minute lead when Zak Vyner glanced on a Mark Sykes cross and centre-back Atkinson netted with a powerful header. But North End drew...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
newschain

Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson praised the character of two-goal hero Rob Atkinson after his second-half strikes ended Bristol City’s five-match winless streak. The manager had accused his team of lacking spirit and application in last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Birmingham and the centre-back did not escape his anger. Atkinson’s response...
SOCCER
newschain

As Lucy Bronze wins her 100th cap, a look back at her dazzling England career

Lucy Bronze was selected for her 100th England cap in Tuesday night’s friendly against the Czech Republic. Here, the PA news agency looks at the Barcelona full-back’s international career. Attacking threat. Bronze made her international debut in 2013 as a substitute against Japan, when an offside flag denied...
UEFA
newschain

FA prepared to accept possible punishment for wearing OneLove armband in Qatar

England are prepared to wear an anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup in Qatar even if it results in being punished by FIFA. The game’s global governing body has yet to give approval to the captains of nine European nations, including England and Wales, wearing the OneLove armbands in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy